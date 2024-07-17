Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/16/2024 – 22:16

On the second day of the Ordo Structured Action, which combats drug traffickers and militiamen in communities in the west zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, the number of arrests made by the state government’s security forces rose to 45 this Tuesday (16). Of this total, 38 were arrested in flagrante delicto and seven were under arrest warrants.

Six juvenile offenders were arrested. Some of the arrests were related to property crimes, such as theft of electricity and water, which generate revenue for the financial strengthening of criminal organizations and territorial control.

Among the arrests recorded is that of a man for drug trafficking and corruption of minors; in addition to two minors who were apprehended for an act similar to the crime of drug trafficking, in Muzema. The action was coordinated by agents of the Cargo Theft and Robbery Division (DRFC).

A fugitive from justice, accused of raping a minor, was arrested by police officers from the Recreio Security Department. The arrest took place at Praça Tim Maia, Recreio dos Bandeirantes. When the officers approached the suspect and consulted the system to verify criminal records, they found that there was an arrest warrant against him.

Prison officers from the Recapture Division in Cidade de Deus arrested Jefferson Moreira Ferreira, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued since 2020 for the crime of robbery.