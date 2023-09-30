The number of apartments for rent in Moscow has fallen to a historic low. In total, there are currently 11 thousand lots on the market, reports RIA Real Estate.

According to the source, this is due to the fact that in the capital, the rental market in mid-June recorded record demand, which is usually typical for August. By September, demand was twice what it was this spring and 70 percent higher than last year.

Tenants are most interested in studios, and least interested in two-room apartments.

Against the backdrop of a reduction in the number of lots, tenants raised prices to record levels. At the moment, renting a one-room apartment in Moscow costs about 52 thousand rubles per month, and a two-room apartment costs about 95 thousand rubles.

