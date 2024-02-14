In January, the volume of apartments and apartments offered for sale in Moscow in the primary market of the mass segment increased by 16.3% compared to the previous month. At the same time, the weighted average price per square meter of such housing amounted to 321,830 rubles – decreased by 1.4% over the month, but increased by 20.7% over the year, Metrium analysts told Izvestia.

In the first month of 2024, the number of lots offered in the mass segment market reached 22.9 thousand lots, of which 20.8 thousand were apartments and 2.1 thousand were apartments. Compared to January last year, the number of exhibited lots on the market decreased by 9.4%.

As experts noted, among the districts, the South-Eastern Administrative District remains the leader in terms of supply volume: 4.3 thousand lots are on display here. At the same time, the company offers the most expensive options; the average cost per square meter is 378 thousand rubles.

In addition, according to analysts, the largest share of housing offers in this segment in the capital is in one-room formats – 38.3%. At the same time, at the end of January 2024, the average cost of apartments in the mass segment was 14.2 million rubles.

“The entry into force of new mortgage conditions immediately affected the indicators of supply and demand. Buyer activity for the month decreased by 58%, the volume of supply by the end of January increased by 16.3%, the weighted average supply price adjusted by 1.4% and amounted to 321,830 rubles per 1 sq. m. m. There were no noticeable changes in the structure of supply, but in the structure of demand there was a significant reduction in the share of mortgage transactions – 79%, -9 percentage points per month,” said Ruslan Syrtsov, managing director of Metrium.

At the same time, he clarified that there were changes in the distribution of the number of equity participation agreements (EPA) transactions by district.

“Over the month, the average area of ​​preschool facilities increased by 1.5% and amounted to 41.7 square meters. m, which is 5.4% lower than the average exhibition area. In January, the number of non-mortgage DDUs amounted to 358 units, and in December 487 such transactions were recorded (-26.5% per month). This may also indicate a seasonality factor in reducing the overall level of demand,” the expert said.

In his opinion, by the end of the first quarter of this year we can expect a revival in demand, however, after tightening conditions for mortgage lending, it is not expected that the level of demand will reach the levels of the first quarter of 2023.

Earlier, on February 10, the federal company Etazhi told Izvestia that the average sales price of finished housing in Russia decreased by 1.6%. As noted, the last time such a sharp drop in the value of such real estate was in May 2022. The average price per square meter of secondary real estate exceeds 121 thousand rubles.