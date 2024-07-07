RIA: More than half of US companies continued to operate in Russia after 2022

More than half of the American companies that did business with Russia continue to do business in the country or with its companies after February 2022. Their number was named RIA Newshaving studied open data.

According to the agency, at least 659 US companies operating in various fields were represented in Russia by February 2022. 159 organizations continue to operate in Russia as before, while another 178 are operating, but with such changes as suspension of investments, restrictions on marketing activities, supply of their goods through distributors, or brand changes.

Thus, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Mars and Coca-Cola continue to operate in Russia. In addition, Burger King, TGI Fridays, Papa John’s are still operating. Clothing brands Guess and Crocs (Saboo chain), Vans (switched to wholesale deliveries to the Russian Federation) remain.

322 organizations, or 49 percent of the total, completely left the Russian market or stopped working with Russian companies.

Earlier it became known that The Coca-Cola Company filed three applications to Rospatent in April to register the same-name trademarks. They belong to the 32nd and 33rd classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services – non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, carbonated water and others.

In May, the Financial Times (FT) published article titled “Western Business Refuses to Leave Russia.” The publication explained this by the increase in bureaucratic obstacles to leaving and the restoration of consumer activity within the country. Among the hundreds of companies remaining in the Russian Federation are the cosmetics brand Avon Products (owned by Natura & Co), the French industrial gas manufacturer Air Liquide, and the British group of companies Reckitt.