During the pandemic, clubs were closed and large celebrations were postponed. This had a positive impact on young people’s drinking behavior. Do they use other drugs instead?

Wiesbaden – Drinking is going out of fashion: fewer and fewer adolescents have to be treated in hospital because of acute alcohol poisoning. Last year, a good 11,500 young people between the ages of 10 and 19 came to a clinic because of this. That was 1.3 percent less than in 2021 and 43.1 percent less than before the corona pandemic in 2019, as the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced.

“This means that the number of cases has fallen for the third year in a row and in 2022 reached the lowest level since 2001.” The peak was in 2012 with around 26,700 treatment cases in this age group.

Experts name the corona effect

Experts from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) suspect that there were fewer social occasions to consume alcohol due to the restrictions during the corona pandemic. “The closure of clubs and bars may have had a protective effect, as young people usually consume in society,” said a spokeswoman. It is possible that during the pandemic, young people “tried out a different approach to alcohol and maintained these habits.”

Demographic effects also play a role, the office added. The population in the 10 to 19 age group shrank by 16.6 percent between 2001 and 2022.

Young people are particularly at risk

15 to 19 year olds – across all age groups including adults – are the most frequently affected group when it comes to the number of hospital stays due to alcohol abuse: In this age group, there were by far the highest number in 2022 with 247 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the 50 to 54 age group, only 104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were counted.

Alcohol is particularly dangerous for young people. “Since the young body is still developing, the cell toxin alcohol has a faster and more harmful effect on young people than on adults,” says the BZgA. Even small amounts of alcohol can cause significant damage. Massive consumption, including alcohol poisoning, is “a serious health risk for adolescents: binge drinking can cause long-term damage to the young brain.”

Not only is the number of binge drinkers falling – fewer and fewer young people are drinking at all. In a survey by the BZgA, only 57.5 percent of 12 to 17 year olds said that they had drunk alcohol at least once in their life. 20 years ago it was 87 percent. The theory that young people smoke more weed instead, for example, is probably not true. The data from the BZgA surveys show no significant increase in the consumption of other addictive substances among young people.

What to do if the child comes home drunk?

Ulric Ritzer-Sachs from the online advisory service of the Federal Conference for Educational Advice advises parents who are wondering how they should react if a young person comes home completely drunk. “Swearing doesn’t help at all,” says Ritzer-Sachs. “You should give the child a bucket and make it clear that you don’t want to talk about it now, but tomorrow.”

The next day you can investigate the causes with the sober offspring again. Here too, parents “shouldn’t start with accusations straight away”. It is better to talk openly about your own worries and negative experiences. According to the Youth Protection Act: Young people are only allowed to drink beer, wine and sparkling wine without supervision from the age of 16. Schnapps only from 18 years of age.

The statistics also show differences between the genders. Men are more commonly affected across all age groups – with one exception: among 10 to 14 year olds, only 39.5 percent of those affected were boys. The BZgA attributes this to girls’ lower body mass. It is also possible that for girls with alcohol poisoning, the social environment reacts more quickly and calls an ambulance, which means that more cases are treated in hospital than for boys of the same age. dpa