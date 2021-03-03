The drastic measures taken in the Region of Murcia during the worst days of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic continue to have positive effects on the situation of Murcian hospitals. This is confirmed by the data from the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health made public this Tuesday, which number 217 patients admitted for Covid-19 in hospital centers, of which 75 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); they are twelve and five less respectively with respect to the count of the previous day.

The number of hospitalized patients thus continues to experience a continuous decline for more than a week, since it would be necessary to go back to February 22 to observe a day in which there was an increase in the number of admissions.

The epidemiological data that continues to be tragic is that of deaths, since the Region of Murcia counts other seven deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, so the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 already stands at 1,490. The last deceased are four men and three women, 88, 63, 72, 86, 66, 94 and 55 years old; two were from Murcia and the rest from Yecla, Blanca, Cartagena, Cieza and Totana.

New cases remain stable



The number of new positives for coronavirusOn the other hand, it remains stable in the Region of Murcia, which keeps its sights set on avoiding a fourth wave that “is knocking at the door”, in the words of the president himself, Fernando López Miras. In the last few hours, 72 new cases have been registered, which, taking into account the 2,824 PCR tests carried out, show a 2.54% positivity rate; within the limits set by the health authorities.

Of the total positives detected, 16 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 9 to Cartagena, 9 to Cieza, 6 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 6 to Ceutí, 6 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 3 to Lorca. The rest are distributed among various locations.

With the new positives detected and taking into account the deaths and the 86 discharges that have occurred in the last hours, the number of active cases of coronavirus currently stands at 1,110, of which 893 are experiencing Covid-19 in home isolation.

Since the health crisis began, a total of 106,331 people have had the disease in the Region of Murcia; 103,731 have been cured.

The Epidemiology Service has carried out a total of 910,167 PCR and antigen tests and 100,455 antibody tests.