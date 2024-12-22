He number 72480, Christmas Lottery Jackpot 2024. The most desired prize of all those in the extraordinary draw is awarded with 400,000 euros per tenth and 4,000,000 euros to the series.

The award, which came out at 11:27 a.m., touched entirely in Logroño, La Riojain the Administration located on Muro del Carmen Street, 4. The Lucky people with the Christmas Fat Man win 328,000 euros tax-free for every tenth winner. The First prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is one of the three that have to pay taxes to the Treasury. Thus, on 400,000 euros, the 20% tax must be calculated. However, the first 40,000 euros are tax-free, so you must pay taxes on €360,000.

When can you go and collect the 400,000 euros from Gordo?



If you are lucky enough, never better said, to have been lucky with the Christmas Fat Man, you should know that You will have to wait a few hours to be able to deposit the money in your bank account. This year, December 22nd falls on a Sunday and the offices of the authorized banking entities, BBVA and CaixaBankthey will be closed. Therefore, you have to wait until tomorrow, Monday, December 23, to claim your prize.

*All Christmas Lottery prizes equal to or greater than 2,000 euros must be collected through the bank. Only those that are less than this figure can be claimed at one of the 10,884 points of sale of the State Lottery and Betting network.

Where El Gordo played in 2023: it was very distributed

Last year’s El Gordo was a record. And not precisely because of its prize, but because it was the latest in the history of the draw. The number 88008 came out at 1:16 p.m., in the final section of the Christmas Lottery Draw. With four million euros for the series, the luckiest cities with the First Prize were Madrid with 50 series, Jaén with 20, Écija with 15 award-winning series and Vilamarxant with 10.

He also played a little piece of Gordo de Navidad in municipalities of Valencia, Balearic Islands, Murcia, A Coruña, Cáceres, Teruel, Toledo, Granada, Zaragoza, Salamanca, Las Palmas, Lleida, Tarragona, Guipúzcoa, Castellón, Ávila, Badajoz, Almería, Navarra , Alicante, Cádiz, Albacete, Lugo and Málaga, among other places.





Some curious facts about Christmas Fat Man

In total, with this year’s event, 214 draws have been held. Christmas lottery. Until 2023, The most repeated ending has been the number 5; 32 Christmas Lottery Jackpots have had that number. A little further behind is the number 4 and 6, both numbers have been the winners of the first prize on 27 occasions.

On the opposite side are 1, 2 and 9. These three numbers are the least fortunate endings in the history of the extraordinary draw.

The frequency of refunds in the Christmas Lottery Draw throughout its history. State Lotteries and Betting

Until 2023, the Gordo has fallen 75 times in numbers between 30001 and 99999. The second luckiest section, up to 74 times, is the one between 10001 and 30000. Somewhat less lucky have been the numbers between 00000 and 10000; it has only fallen 65 times.