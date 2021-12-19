The proceeds of the 108th public auction of vehicle plate numbers, which was organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai yesterday, amounted to 36 million and 548 thousand dirhams. The number (22 Q) achieved the highest price value, as this number was sold for five million dirhams, followed by the number (Z 31) for two million and 820 thousand dirhams, the number (V10000) for 920 thousand dirhams, the number (500 W) for 840 thousand dirhams, the number (66666). O), which was sold for 840 thousand dirhams. The authority offered in its public auction (100) distinctive numbers of two, three, four and five, for the plates of the distinctive vehicles of the categories: KLMNOPQRTUVWXZ.

The Authority is keen, by offering the distinctive numbers of vehicles in its public and electronic auctions, to follow an effective strategy based on well-thought-out plans and based on a kind of impartiality and transparency, and to provide equal opportunities for lovers of distinctive numbers, who seek to acquire them through the Authority’s auctions.