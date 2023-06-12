Monday, June 12, 2023, 5:48 p.m.



Inmaculada Martínez Reche likes to observe and study life, and she has been fascinated by animals from a very young age. “I also love insects,” says the young woman, who has achieved the highest grade in the general phase of the university entrance exams, the Ebau, and has already defined her academic future: “I will study Biology at the University from Murcia, I know for sure”, she says resolutely and still surprised with her qualifications. “I was hoping for a good grade, but not quite,” she admits. The student, a student of the IES Octavio Carpena de Santomera, has obtained a 9.98 out of 10 in the general phase, in which students are examined in common and core modality subjects.

A fan of video games and reading, Inmaculada has completed all her training in public school. She first at the Vicente Medina school in Orilla del Azarbe, and at the IES Octavio Carpena, where she has felt supported throughout the course. “The teachers have helped us until the end,” thanks the young woman, who plans to disconnect from the stress of this course with a language immersion camp in Córdoba and a family vacation in Cádiz.

“It’s time to rest a bit,” says Inmaculada, who has dedicated about two and a half hours a day to studies, constantly, since the first day. «I have studied a lot, more on weekends, but I have also had time for other things: going out with my friends, listening to music, watching video games…». And reading, which also fascinates him. «The last thing I read was ‘Memories of Idhún’, by Laura Gallego; now I will have more time to dedicate to reading », she comments, relieved after nine months focused on books.

His professional future is not yet clearly outlined, but Inmaculada senses that it will be oriented to the investigation of life. «I have gone through several stages; I thought about studying Veterinary Medicine, I also considered Medicine, but I’m staying with Biology”, says the young woman, who this afternoon ends a course of a lot of study with another exam at the Language School.