

Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Fujairah)

The Dibba administration made a promise to the club’s fans, before the meeting with Ittihad Kalba, within the “19th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, not to raise the “naked” white flag, and indeed it turned from one extreme to the other.

A 2-2 draw against the “Tigers” gave Dibba the “fifth point” in the league, and in “round 20” the team succeeded in beating Bani Yas away 2-0, and then beating Khorfakkan with a goal, and that was followed by a 1-1 draw with Al-Wahda, and skipping Al-Bataeh with a goal, and Al-Nasr 2-1, to reach “point 18”, equal with Al-Bataeh.

“The Nakhidha” did not lose a month and a half ago, and if it achieved victory in the two rounds, it would guarantee its survival in the “professionals”, which is a translation of the covenant made by the administration with the technical and administrative staff and the players to the fans who stood with the “Knakhatha” with full force until reaching “Point 18”.

#Nukhaza #contradictions