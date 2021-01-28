Follow the rise of the Denver Nuggets, little by little en route to the place that, logically, one of the best teams in the Conference in the last three years and the current finalist in the Conference must occupy in the West. In fact, in Miami they played two of the last four survivors in the Florida bubble, the last two victims of the Lakers. Neither is, for now, at the fantastic level of the last playoffs. But while one is on the rise, Michael Malone’s Nuggets, the other is still in a very deep pothole, pending to recover those who are absent to resemble himself again.

The Nuggets swept the Heat (82-109) and have five consecutive victories, four in a five-game road trip that will close in San Antonio and which is a healing result for the Rockies, who came out in a stampede: 12-26 in a first quarter in which the Heat broke records for missed triples (15) and 33-58 at halftime before a final charge from Spoelstra’s (70-77 at the start of the last quarter) left Nikola Jokic (21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists) and Jamal Murray (14 + 5 + 4) without rest, who had to get back on track while his team again ensures the victory with three triples, the third from the Serbian center. And the first from Michael Porter Jr, who continues to be noticed after his return (17 + 5 + 4). His shots, the work of JaMychal Green (15 + 10) and Paul Millsap (11 + 7), and the improvement of Will Barton and Gary Harris he is giving the Nuggets a more realistic shot of what this team can and should be.

In it, for now, Facundo Campazzo does not appear. The Argentine guard stayed this time in ten minutes on the court and did not score for the third time in the last four games (3 points in that section). He missed his four shots, three from the triple, added 2 rebounds, 1 assist and a block and again had a minimal role. As Andrés Nocioni, a countryman and friend of Facu, said, the process is not going to be easy. And it is not, of course.

The Heat are 6-11, they have four defeats in a row and a total of 2-7 in the nine games that have already been lost, by the protocols of the COVID, a Jimmy Butler that at least this time he was on the bench, so his return seems immediate. Tyler Herro is still out due to neck problems, and Goran Dragic did not play (groin discomfort) either. At frontcourt neither Harkless nor Leonard are there, so even with Avery Bradley back, Spoelstra’s rotation is very fine, minimal, and We have not yet been able to take a reliable look at a Heat in which Bam Adebayo (15 + 7 + 6) tries to do everything and in which Duncan Robinson cannot find shooting positions without anything to distract the opposing defense and without playmakers (Butler, Dragic, Herro…) around him. In three of their last four losses, the Heat have stayed at 81. 82 and 85 points. There is not much more to add for a team that needs to its chivalry sooner. From there it will be when we can truly judge him.