The fourth game of the NBA final, in which the Denver Nuggets relied on a sensational performance by Aaron Gordon to defeat the Miami Heat (108-95) and take off in a tie (3-1) that is becoming more and more Close to giving the Western franchise the first title in its history, the little emotion it brought in the reserve was saved for last.

It happened three minutes into the fourth quarter. Nikola the infallible Jokić made two mistakes in a row! in two consecutive plays, which earned him his fourth and fifth fouls, one of them offensive. So his coach, Michael Malone, had no choice but to send him to the bench.

Then, the local public at the Kaseya Center abandoned their white lethargy and for a moment believed in miracles and in the two hard-won fames for their team during an atypical season: that they belong to a resistant species that thrives in the fourth quarter and who, like long-distance boxers, know how to get up off the canvas after receiving a good rain of blows.

Nerves momentarily put on the visiting team’s uniform, but everything remained a mirage. And Miami, a city that these days no longer had room for news, between the imputation of Donald Trump and the signing of Messi by the local soccer team, once again verified that miracles do not exist.

The Heat were not able to catch the qualifying train in those minutes, an express that passed before their eyes like an exhalation. The five minutes that Jokić was absent served two purposes: to briefly imagine what his team and this game would be like without his strange talent, and to show how little the Nuggets, who did not have exactly their most inspired night, need to win this season. final.

Shot for the stampede

Shortly after the Serbian center returned to the field, a triple from Denver sounded like a shot for the stampede of Miami fans towards the parking lot. For the first time that night, the chants of “Let’s go Nuggets!” managed to cover, without embarrassment from those who uttered them, those of “Let’s go Heat!”.

Until then, the story of the match was that of two teams trying to find each other.

For the Nuggets, who only have to win one more of the next three games, two of them at home, to win a title they deserve, it was enough for their star not to lose concentration completely. His own helped, given the non-appearance of Jamal Murray, a partner with amazing statistics that this time were only assists, Gordon’s step forward. He scored 27 points (15 of which came in a spectacular second quarter), to Jokić’s 23.

In the press conference after the game, the star defined Gordon as a “player who knows how to sacrifice.” “He just won the match for us,” Jokić declared. Malone also gave him credit. “He couldn’t be more proud of his impact tonight,” he said.

And the Heat? It was the first time since the postseason began that they reached their court below in the tie (2-1). “Tomorrow we are going to go out with much more energy, we are going to compete at a high level and we are going to win at home,” its star Jimmy Butler had promised on Wednesday in a meeting with the press with one of his characteristic messages, a mixture of firm confidence himself and pep talk to his peers.

He scored 25 points, but it didn’t help much: the team’s fuses never stopped flickering, even if they offered the occasional spark. For example, in the first quarter, when an arreón at the end helped them finish it with a one-point advantage (22-21). Or in the second, to do it losing only four (51-55).

In the third, the dominance of the Nuggets became law. It was also the fourth of the surreal episode of the night. Sam Adebayo, who with 15 points and 12 assists was once again one of the best on his team, received a pass in the paint, where he confused the idea of ​​making a dunk with holding on to the hoop as if it were a handle in the middle of a game. tropical hurricane. He not only didn’t score; he was whistled for a foul and play had to be stopped for five minutes to balance the basket, as Jokić was unable to counterbalance it by hanging twice on the other side. When the technicians achieved it professionally, a stretcher entered the other corner of the field to take a spectator to the infirmary.

The next round of the fight is at the Bell Arena in Denver next Monday. If the Nuggets win at home, the matter will be settled. If the game is taken by the Heat, both will meet again next Thursday in Miami. If a seventh game is necessary, the teams will head west again.

Franchises that made it this far with an advantage like the Nuggets ended up winning the series 97.2% of the time (35-1). As is well known, statistics, a big deal in the NBA, are like Oscar Wilde quotes: you can always count on them to prove one thing and the opposite. So the Heat only have the consolation of looking at each other in the comeback of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. They were losing 3-1 and ended up putting on the ring.

