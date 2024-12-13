Officially confirmed. The Board of Directors of the Company La Nueva Romareda SL has awarded the major phase of demolition and construction of the Zaragoza football field for an amount of 124,532,884.36 euros (without VAT, since it is deducted), which means a 10.09% discountthat is, 13,977,619.6 euros, given that the tender price was 138,510,534 euros. This budget includes both items at a fixed price and items subject to measurements on what is established in the executive project, as indicated by Nueva Romareda.

The winning company has been the joint venture made up of Obrascón Huarte Laín SA, Altuna y Uria SA and OHLA Servicios Ingesan SA, which will assume the construction of the new Gol Sur starting in February 2025. Once the sports season ends, already in July 2025, the rest of the stadium will be demolished and the rest of the new equipment will be built.

The UTE proposal has been best valued from an economic point of view and also from a technical point of view. It has also been taken into account the reduction of deadlines, since the work will be finished in 13 weeks less. In this way, the forecast is that the works will finish in June 2027.

This tender includes Work 1B, the construction of the new Gol Sur, and Work 2B, demolitions and construction of the rest of the field. This will continue with the first works, Phase 1A, whose work began on July 8 with the planned demolitions and which continue with the excavation and foundation actions of the South Goal until January 2025.

So far, the old Urban Planning Management building has already been demolished and the new access has been built. The roof of the Gol Sur has also been removed, which was later demolished and cleared of rubble; The above-ground Cube building has been removed and the affected service diversions have been carried out, with the electrification of the lighting towers.

Other work already undertaken has focused on the demolition of the foundations and walls of both Gol Sur and El Cubo and excavation has been carried out to empty the land. Now the execution of both the foundations and the retaining wall of the new basement is being completed. The drainage and waterproofing of the walls will be completed, as well as the filling and compacting of soil on foundations and in the backing of walls.

It is estimated that Phase 1A will end on January 20, within the planned time frames and without incidents for the start of Phase 1B now awarded and which begins in February 2025, as explained by the mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, during the visit to the football field works.

In the first half of the year, construction of the new Gol Sur will begin. And, as of July 1, 2025, with the football season over and the modular North parking stadium raised, work will begin on the rest of the equipment, with the dismantling of the entire roof, subsequent demolitions and construction.

The forecast is that La Nueva Romareda will be a reality before the summer of 2027 so that Real Zaragoza can play in the new stadium with all the guarantees in the 2027-2028 season.

Pending contracts

Three work packages are still pending to be contracted and will be put out to tender in the spring of 2026. This is the contract for the installation of the technology, for about 4.7 million of euros; that of pitch, for 1.5 million approximately euros; and the seats, for 3.5 million of euros.