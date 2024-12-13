Joy Beunecurrent World and European ice speed skating championhas broken the sales records of ‘Playboy’ magazine in Netherlands and Belgium. The reason? The photos of the Dutch athlete (25 years old) naked on the cover and on the inside 12 pages of the full report.

The December issue, published a week ago, has had to be reprinted, something that has never happened before in the Dutch country. And its price is four euros more expensive than usual (€12.99 instead of €8.99). This is confirmed by the editor of this edition of ‘Playboy’, Niek Stolker: «In the eleven years that Pijper Media has been publishing our magazine, something like this has never happened. Books are reprinted, but in magazines this usually does not happen.

The skater herself reproduced on her account instagram the cover of the magazine and the details that ‘Playboy’ has given about Beune’s surprising and successful decision:

«We can finally tell everyone: we convinced world speed skating champion Joy Beune to pose nude for Playboy! Borne’s bomb shakes our cover and twelve pages of the magazine. Playboy asked her the mother of all questions last April, a month after she became world champion in Inzell. ‘I had to think about it, but I knew right away: Playboy is the next level,’ Beune now says of that conversation.









In the text of that message it is also revealed how Kjeld Nuis, a skater and Joy’s boyfriend, encouraged her to pose without clothes: “You should do it! When you’re older and look back at the photo shoot, you’ll be able to say: I did it anyway.”

“Kjeld was right,” confirms the world champion. Me on the cover of Playboy! I am very happy because of how everything went, from the idea to the session and the final result.

Beune’s satisfaction has been complemented by the reactions he is receiving: «I expected a lot of criticismbut I only hear nice comments from everyone around me who finds him incredibly brave. So I’m very happy about it.”