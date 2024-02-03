In Severodvinsk, at Sevmash, on February 3, a solemn ceremony was held for the withdrawal from the boathouse and launching of the nuclear submarine cruiser (APK) “Prince Pozharsky” of the “Borey-A” project, Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar reports.

The event was held under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov. In addition, representatives of the leadership of the Arkhangelsk region, Severodvinsk, the United Shipbuilding Corporation and industry took part in the ceremony. The start for the withdrawal of the cruiser from the boathouse was given by Sevmash General Director Mikhail Budnichenko.

According to Evmenov, this ceremony once again confirms the course towards strengthening and developing strategic nuclear forces. This agro-industrial complex embodies the most advanced technological solutions, as well as the experience and traditions of domestic submarine shipbuilding, it will strengthen the combat potential of the Navy, he added.

After leaving the boathouse, “Prince Pozharsky” will undergo factory running and state tests. They will be provided by the ship's crew, the Sevmash delivery team, the military representative office, and the Belomorsk Naval Base. After all the tests have been passed, the date of acceptance of the agro-industrial complex into the Navy will become known.

“The crew has completed all types of training and now, together with the factory workers, will prepare the ship for commissioning in the Navy in a timely manner,” Evmenov said.

Earlier that day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy checked the progress of work at the Zvezdochka and Sevmash enterprises in Severodvinsk. He is the head of enterprises for the implementation of the state defense order plan in the field of ship repair and nuclear submarine shipbuilding of the country.

Prior to this, on January 31, the diesel-electric submarine Project 677 Kronstadt, built at the Admiralty Shipyards, was handed over to the Russian fleet. It will be part of the Northern Fleet, like the entire series of Project 677 submarines. This submarine is designed to combat enemy submarines and ships, defend naval bases, coastal and sea communications and reconnaissance activities on enemy communications. The submarines of this project are armed with Caliber missile systems.