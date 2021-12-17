Home page politics

divide

Negotiations on the lifting of sanctions against Iran and the restriction of the nuclear program in Iran © Epa Str / dpa

From the point of view of the EU chief negotiator, Enrique Mora, the window of opportunity is closing to save the nuclear deal with Iran.

Vienna – From the point of view of the EU chief negotiator, Enrique Mora, the window of time is closing to save the nuclear deal with Iran. “We don’t have months, just weeks for an agreement,” said the diplomat at the end of the most recent round of negotiations in Vienna on Friday.

Mora is coordinating the talks between Iran and the USA, in which Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and China act as mediators. Negotiations are under way to see how Washington can lift its sanctions against the Islamic Republic, while Tehran cuts its nuclear program again to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

According to European negotiators, there has only been “some technical progress” in the talks in the past few days, but no further convergence. “We hope that Iran will soon be able to return to the talks and contribute constructively, so that we can then make faster progress in the talks,” said European diplomatic circles.

Currently, in contravention of the 2015 agreements, Iran is producing near-weapons-grade uranium and researching nuclear technologies that have both peaceful and military uses. According to European diplomats, the nuclear pact to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons could therefore become worthless in just a few weeks.

Negotiations were resumed at the end of November after a long break. New Iranian negotiators for President Ebrahim Raisi, who has been in office since August, came to Vienna. Among other things, they called for sanctions to fall before taking action. The other countries want simultaneous or phased steps from Washington and Tehran. (dpa)