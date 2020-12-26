The arguments of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky about the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia are unrealistic. This was stated by the deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Major General Sergei Krivonos in an interview with NV.

According to him, the entourage convinces the Ukrainian leader that it is possible to mobilize women and men in the event of a Russian attack, but in practice this will not happen. “We understand that even if theoretically we can mobilize women and men – are these people trained to hold weapons in their hands? No. Do these people want to do this? No, ”Krivonos criticized Zelensky’s statement.

The Major General also noted that patriotism in Ukraine is not supported at the state level. Krivonos believes that the authorities should educate the mobilization reserve ideologically.

The head of the Ukrainian Analytical Center, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, also called Zelensky’s words about the possibility of a full-scale war as nonsense. “I think that most of the inhabitants of Ukraine do not even perceive the very idea of ​​a war with Russia,” he said.

Earlier, Zelensky assessed the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and described the scenario of how such a conflict would proceed. “Let’s hope this is impossible. Otherwise, there will be a big war. We will not go anywhere, we will all fight, everyone will be mobilized – both men and women. It will be bad for the Ukrainian population. And I think Russia understands this very well, ”Zelensky said.