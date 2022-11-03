At least, that’s what you would think when you see what the NS has come up with again…

Maybe you are someone who is increasingly thinking about whether or not he should take the train to work every now and then. The fuel is expensive, there are traffic jams and you don’t have that with the train. Moreover, you are very green when you get into that large yellow-blue caterpillar in the morning and in the evening.

One of the things that can convince the car owner who is a bit ‘train-curious’ is a cheap ticket. Logical right? Cheaper tickets get the driver out of the car and chase him onto the train. So that’s exactly what the NS is doing, making the tickets cheaper.

OH NO, JUST NOT!!1!

NS makes train tickets considerably more expensive

No, the NS would think logically for once. The failure factory led by Wouter Koolmees has decided in all its wisdom to make the tickets considerably MORE EXPENSIVE. I’m not making it up, it really is.

A single or return ticket in second class increases 5.5 percent in price, for a first class ticket you have to pay 7.5 percent more. International tickets go up 5 percent in price. No, that will get the inveterate motorist onto the train…

Only the prices of the so-called route subscriptions are slightly less expensive; for this you can deposit 2.4% less money from 1 January. To get the commuter out of the car, Koolmees and his NS friends say. Very noble, but of course that won’t work. And this is why.

NS is crazy about cars

For the inveterate train passenger who used to take the train every day anyway, it is a very generous gesture. He is happy that he pays a few euros less for his ticket. But that doesn’t solve the file problem.

No, because the people who now stop every day in their car on the highway and want to take the train every now and then, will not immediately purchase a season ticket. They first want to try a few times whether it is something for them, that train travel.

If you make it more expensive for those doubters to make the switch, then that will of course never happen. And so they don’t leave their cars behind and in fact nothing changes at all when it comes to traffic jams.

So therefore a good tip for the NS; just make the individual tickets a little cheaper and throw those subscriptions up. In most cases these are paid by the boss anyway. For example, more people will switch to the train and traffic jams (and emissions, let’s not forget) will be noticeably less. It can be that simple.

It is still incomprehensible that we not be on the board of the NS…

