Were you on a crowded train again this morning? There is a good chance that the cause was not an incident, but the result of structural problems. Whistleblower and NS employee Luc de Rond kept seeing the same technical defects. For years he tried to persuade his employer to investigate this, he tells reporter Merijn Rengers. But the NS has done nothing with his reports.

astrid Cornelisse & Ruben Pest

