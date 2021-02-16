According to media reports, NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul has been infected with the British variant of the corona virus. The mayor of a metropolis of millions has to be in quarantine.

Update from February 16, 10:30 p.m .: Concerns about Herbert Reul from the CDU: The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia * has apparently been infected with the British variant B.1.1.7 of the corona virus *. Report that Rheinische Post, Kölner Stadtanzeiger and German press agency coinciding this Tuesday.

Corona virus in North Rhine-Westphalia: Interior Minister Herbert Reul has apparently been infected with the British corona variant

A positive Corona * test from Reuls had already become known on Monday. A second PCR test also turned out positive this Tuesday. Reul shows “slight cold symptoms”, said a spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the Rheinische Post.

The 68-year-old CDU politician went into a ten-day quarantine on Monday after the positive rapid test. He carries out his official business from home, it was said. Striking: On Thursday, Reul and Mayor Henriette Reker (non-party) visited the fire department in Cologne.

Because she was a contact person, the town hall chief of the metropolis has now also put herself in corona quarantine. A PCR test at Reker produced a negative result this Tuesday. Nevertheless, the 64-year-old lawyer will continue the quarantine until February 25, it said from the town hall.

The corona mutation B.1.1.7 is considered to be more contagious and, according to new findings from Great Britain *, also more dangerous than the original variant of the corona virus.

Coronavirus pandemic in North Rhine-Westphalia: Positive corona rapid test with Interior Minister Herbert Reul

First report from February 15th: Munich / Düsseldorf – North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) tested positive for the corona virus in a quick test.

He is the first minister from Armin Laschet’s North Rhine-Westphalian state government to be infected with the virus. “The minister is doing well under the circumstances, he is running the official business from home,” said a ministry spokeswoman on Monday.

Born in Langenfelder, at the age of 68, he already belongs to the risk group. The NRW interior minister became known nationwide last year through his corona press conferences from the state badly hit by the virus. (md with dpa)