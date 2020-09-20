The deputy of the city council of Novosibirsk Natalya Pinus asked her subscribers on social networks to “chip in” her for a gift in honor of her birthday. “News”.

Pinus published the details of her bank card and said that she wants to use the funds raised to purchase a kiln for firing ceramic products.

According to the deputy, now she goes to burn her products to other people. Pinus writes that she “doesn’t raise her hand” to buy a muffle furnace for 100 thousand rubles.

The deputy posted a post about fundraising during her vacation in the Mediterranean. It is noted that Pinus is one of the poorest deputies of the Novosibirsk City Council. Moreover, her husband earned more than 12 million rubles in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh authorities want to ban giving gifts to civil servants. It is noted that the circle of persons who are prohibited from giving gifts for actions or omissions in favor of the donor is expanding due to “persons holding a responsible public office and equated to persons authorized to perform public functions”.