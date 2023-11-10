Friday, November 10, 2023, 1:46 p.m.



| Updated 2:21 p.m.

The PP would win the general elections with 33.9% of the votes according to the latest CIS barometer, published this Friday. It would do so with an advantage of 2.6 points over the PSOE. While Sumar, for its part, would surpass Vox with 11.8% of support compared to 10% for the party led by Santiago Abascal.

The survey is based on nearly 4,000 interviews carried out in the first days of November and coinciding with the agreement that the PSOE and ERC signed for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, which includes the amnesty for independentists prosecuted since 2012 and the forgiveness of 15,000 million debt to Catalonia.

The organization directed by José Félix Tezanos shows a decrease of one and a half points compared to the results of the October barometer, in a month marked by amnesty negotiations. The study will also be the last one published by the CIS before Pedro Sánchez’s investiture session is held, expectedly next week.

The November barometer, therefore, represents a turn in the historical series of the CIS, which in recent months had kept the socialists as winners of the elections both before and after the 23J elections, which the PP won, with the only exception to the pre-election barometer.