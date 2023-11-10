Club Deportivo Guadalajara secured its place in the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament and given this situation, the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic They plan to take care of some of their pieces for the final rounds and although they intend to beat Club Universidad Nacional on the last date of the regular phase, there would be some new features in the starting eleven.
The Guadalajara team will visit the Olympic University to face the Auriazul team on Matchday 17 prior to the Play-In and quarterfinals, with the aim of obtaining a positive result to aspire to at least third place in the classification or at least maintain fourth position , since a defeat would guarantee them relegation to fifth place.
In cases of Gilberto Sepulveda and Roberto AlvaradoIf they play and receive a warning they would miss the first leg of the quarterfinals, for that reason the coaching staff analyzes not using this pair of players against the cats.
In this way, if he decides not to have these elements, the coach would have youth players and one of the beneficiaries would be the attacker. Jesus Brigidoa player who has just participated with the Mexican U-23 team that won the bronze medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
However, not only the possible absence of the ‘Louse‘On this day it would benefit him to be able to have more minutes in the first team, if not the absence of Alexis Vega It could give him more participation since he can play on either side as a winger as well as a center forward.
In the case of José Juan Macíasthe youth player continues training and preparing for his return, it is expected that he can return for the Liguila if the coaching staff so decides.
