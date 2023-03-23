The plenary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) has chosen this Thursday the novelist and philologist Clara Sánchez (Guadalajara, 68 years old) to occupy the X chair, vacant since the death of the poet Francisco Brineson May 20, 2021. Sánchez, who has prevailed in the vote against the other candidate, the writer and essayist Jon Juaristi, made his debut as a novelist in 1989 with the work precious stonesand has won several of the most popular literary prizes in Spain, such as the Alfaguara, in 2000, for Latest news from paradise; Nadal, in 2010, for What hides your name, bestseller, and the Planet, in 2013, for Heaven has returned. On his election, he declared by phone: “It is an opportunity to learn, I have been a Philology teacher and now I am going to have the opportunity to see how problems are being solved for the citizen, such as the clarity of legal and administrative language, for example . It is frightening that you receive a sentence or a claim and the language is incomprehensible and you have to go to a lawyer to understand it. It is essential to eliminate so much bizarre paraphrase in that language, to strip it of verbiage”.

The works of Clara Sánchez have been translated into some twenty languages, and she has a significant number of readers in Italy, a country where, she points out, “her latest novels have been published before in Spain.” Sánchez’s candidacy was endorsed by three academics, Soledad Puertolas, Carmen Riera and Paloma Diaz-Mas. In the plenary session of the RAE there are currently eight women and with Sánchez there are three elected, pending the reading of her speech. The other two are Dolores Corbella and Asunción Gómez-Pérez.

On this matter, she has said that it was Puértolas who called her to introduce herself. “I was surprised that they thought of me because one is in their things. I love the fact that there were three women”. Precisely, regarding the recent increase of women in the full academic staff of the institution, she considers that “it is something that the times bring, inevitable, what is not normal is that they were all men, as seen in old photos.” The point of view of half of society [por las mujeres] It is important”.

After the vote, she has two non-extendable years to read her entrance speech and be a number academic. Minutes after her election, she confesses that she had some ideas for that speech, “but out of superstition I preferred not to think about it until she was elected.” Now that the time has come to examine it calmly, she affirms that she will deal “rather about narrative than about philology.”

Sánchez received his doctorate in Hispanic Philology from the Complutense University with the thesis Mexican Narrative of the Wave: Gustavo Sainz, a study “aimed at unraveling how the so-called Mexican youth was lashing narrative art and giving it an unknown freshness and irreverence,” the RAE reported in its statement. At the Complutense he entered the field of semantics with the academic Gregorio Salvador Box, who died in December 2020. She was a university professor for 17 years at UNED. She has been a commentator, columnist, and contributor to various Spanish media, including EL PAÍS, and foreign media.

Since his first novel, critics have highlighted the originality and modernity of his narrative. This is how critic Rafael Conte, among others, appreciated it in this newspaper: “The surprise comes from the side of tone, from style, which brings together tenderness, skepticism and softness to delve into our time.” Outside of Spain, the French weekly You New Observer He stressed that “she owns a style and a freedom of tone that enchants”. “Her look at her is ironic. Cruelty is softened by melancholy and even indulgence to express our society.

In the telephone conversation, he recalls that a pattern is repeated in his books: “A character who has to adapt to difficult situations. It is something that perhaps comes from my childhood, my father was a railway worker and we had to change places several times”. To delve into his work, he recommends three titles: the last one, Hell in paradise; What hides your name and Latest news from paradise.

Sánchez has published the following works: precious stones (1989, Debate, Alfaguara), the night is no different (1990, Discussion), the stranded palace (1993, Debate, Alfaguara), From the viewpoint (1996, Alfaguara), The mystery of every day (1999, Alfaguara), Latest news from paradise (2000, Alfaguara Award), a million lights (2004, Alfaguara), hunches (2008, Alfaguara, Destination), What hides your name (2010, Nadal Award, Destination), Come into my life (2012, Fate), heaven has returned (2013, Planet Award), when the light comes (2016, Fate), the silent lover (2019, Planet), hell in paradise (2021, Planet) and I sinned by Marisa Salas (2022, Garzanti, Italy), forthcoming in Spain.

Regarding the latter, she advances: “It is about a writer who reaches sixty years of age and discovers that what was her first novel is a success in the hands of another writer, who has appropriated it. So, she wonders if it’s worth claiming it. It is a book that delves into success in the world of publishing, which is evil because of what you suffer. You are in everyone’s hands. It is a novel about the ego”.

The RAE has 46 academic chairs. Currently, only the letters A and R are vacant, whose previous holders were, respectively, the lexicographer Manuel Seco and the writer Javier Marias.

