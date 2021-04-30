“As strange as it sounds, I also had my football dreams. But I was always the last, the last to be chosen when my classmates formed their teams. ” It is said by British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg in The boy done good, one of his most inspired themes.

Bragg hits the spot, as usual. All of us fans of the most sublime and unfair of sports, the game of knights played by ruffians, have had our soccer dreams. Above all, when we were children and life had not yet put us in our place, which is usually not the bench, but the corner of the stands farthest from the grass. Although we were merciless boot-twisters fought with the ball, unable to score a goal against the rainbow, we have all dreamed of nailing a majestic volley in the squad with our team’s jersey on.

The journalist and writer Paco Gisbert (Valencia, 1962) has been singing goals for decades. But he knows, like any good fan, that those who are never forgotten, those who were forever embedded in sentimental memory, are those sung in childhood. That’s what it’s about Di Stéfano’s child, a football novel with a (solid) autobiographical alibi that plunges into the meanders of childhood to narrate an epic in sepia tones, that of the Valencia CF who was league champion in April 1971, half a century ago. Gisbert has been writing and talking about cinema, sex and sports for thirty years in mass media such as EL PAÍS, Interviú, La Sexta, First Line or Turia billboard. Among other books dedicated to his passion for sports, he has co-written and coordinated Ja tenim equip, an unofficial history of Valencia.

Di Stéfano’s child It is, according to him, “the book about my personal relationship with football that I wanted to write for many years. It was going to be published by a Valencian publisher that backed down at the last minute, so I decided to self-edit it, so that all the effort and passion that I put into it would not remain unpublished ”. The novel-chronicle stars Paquito, an eight-year-old boy who sleeps hugging a grungy ball. A child raised in the bosom of a middle-class Valencian family that comes to be an approximate version of Gisbert himself.

In 170 pages steeped in humor, nostalgia and vintage leather, it is described how that boy wakes up to great football at the hands of his team, with which he will end up sealing one of those loyalty pacts that last a lifetime. That Valencia, as the author of the book recalls, with which we chatted at length about football and childhood memories, “was champion despite losing the decisive match, in Sarrià, on April 7, 71, because the other pair of applicants Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona tied for the title ”. It is a unique case in the history of the Spanish league: “Valencia is such a unique team that even at its best they managed to win by losing”, Gisbert ironizes.

That team was coached by a former legendary player, Alfredo Di Stéfano, who had retired five years before from the only profession that really matters, kicking a ball. Superlative footballer, Di Stéfano became after his retirement a more than competent scorer of the benches. Great anecdotes are attributed to him, such as the lapidary phrase he dedicated to a rather calamitous goalkeeper: “I’m not asking you to stop the ones that go inside, but at least don’t put the ones that go outside!”

The cover of the novel ‘El Niño de Di Stéfano’.

Gisbert does not have much to say about the Di Stéfano coach: “I feel like his son, in a sense, because the star of that team was him, it is impossible not to attribute to him the sporting successes of that time. But the child that I was at that time hardly noticed the bench. My gaze was fixed on the field ”. And great players ran through the green, such as José Vicente Forment from Castellón or the Paraguayan Oscar Ruben Valdez, the footballer whom Gisbert considers his first “great childhood idol”. The writer narrates his deeds with an irresistible combination of rigor, enthusiasm and fantasy. Paquito begins to frequent Mestalla, on fortnightly excursions in the company of his father, whom he portrays as a spirited, friendly man with a talent for the little picaresque very of the time, that sordid and petty late Francoism that sneaks glancing over the margins of the story.

The autort dyes the victory against Real Madrid on January 3 or the draw against Barcelona on February 28 with everyday epic, and even gives us surreal experiences such as witnessing a delayed game on a Monday night at the Coliseum cinema from Valencia, singing the goals in chorus as if they had been scored at that moment in the dark and crowded room, and not 48 hours before 300 kilometers away. The highlight is an excursion to Madrid, the first weekend of March, in which Paquito travels for the first time to see his team lose, an experience that permeates Gisbert’s life: “Since then, I have traveled a lot with Valencia and witnessed some of its worst defeats, although luckily I have also been able to attend some of the great sporting successes in its history, starting with several Cup finals won ”.

The author acknowledges having had a model: Fever in the stands Nick Hornby’s fictionalized essay, later taken to the cinema, in which the Surrey writer describes in detail how he lived the league title won by his team, Arsenal, in 1989, with an agonizing victory at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium in the Decisive match: “The English have an enormous capacity to turn their sporting traditions into mythology,” says Gisbert, “but that does not mean that they live football more intensely than we do. It is true that they invented this sport and they can boast of a league with 140 years of history, but the Spanish league also has a very solid tradition that deserves to be told adding something of the epic ”.

In that epic there is room for the family chronicle. Gisbert focuses especially on his relationship with his maternal grandfather and his father. The first, a wonderful journalist who despised football and the second, a football fan who went to the field with his father-in-law’s press pass, but was unable to write: “I like to think that I am a kind of synthesis of the qualities of both, although lately I have had the opportunity to read my grandfather’s journalistic texts and I do not know if I am up to the task. He was a magnificent columnist, who expressed himself elegantly and very precisely, with an extraordinary command of language, without any of the stale clichés of journalism of the time ”.

The Valencian writer and journalist Paco Gisbert. Marta Calvo

In addition to the metric quintals of football sublimated by memory, the book offers a fairly accurate portrait of Valencia and Spain in the final stretch of the dictatorship as a child could perceive it. Ángel Nieto (who is presented to us in the stands of Mestalla denying the young Paquito an autograph), boxers such as Pedro Carrasco and José Legrá, the Indians and cowboys from Comansi, the Domund’s piggy bank, the successes of Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest or the radio contest Operation Plus Ultra they are some of the secondary ones of a bittersweet manners painting to which the infantile gaze cannot completely snatch its dose of moral misery and squalor: “That is part of the story,” Gisbert concedes. “I did not want to make a very explicit political reading, because the child from a bourgeois environment and, to a certain extent, a conformist, who was me, could not perceive all that. But it is inevitable that the views of the politicized adult that I became years later will be perceived. “

What is quite explicit is the deep mark that football has left on the author’s biography: “It has always been one of my great passions, without a doubt,” he tells us, “and it has taught me a lot about life. I subscribe to a certain extent that phrase by Albert Camus: ‘Almost everything I know about human beings I learned by playing football’. For me, it has been primarily a school of moderation, realism and pragmatism. Being from Valencia gets you used to the idea that success is possible, but not likely. That, in my personal case, has been an incentive not to inflate my expectations too much, enjoy the victories and accept the defeats without mortifying myself ”.

He has also taught him, “the value of solidarity and teamwork, how important it is to be faithful to your affections, the sense of community that belongs to a tribe gives you, share a tolerant and non-sectarian collective identity with many people who they do not necessarily think or feel like you, but they are also from your team ”. GIsbert agrees that you can change your girlfriend, country, passport or political party, but not your football team: “It is one of the most basic loyalties, because it is forged in childhood, when everything matters and everything. it is much more intense. I know very few jackets, and those I do know are not usually true football fans ”. Being from Valencia prints character, “but not to a greater extent, I suppose, than being from any other club: they all have their traditions and their identity, they are all exceptional, each in their own way.”

In the trunk of memories, Gisbert keeps moments of plenitude, “like Darío Felman’s goal against Barcelona in the King’s Cup in 79, Rafa Benítez’s leagues, the two Champions League finals, although they ended up being stories without a happy ending. ”. He also remembers moments of truncated happiness such as the failure to sign a whole myth that was put within reach, Michel Platini: “There are those who say that he was nothing more than an urban legend, but the truth is that he was about to land at Valencia when he was the very promising star of a minor team, Nacy ”.

He did sign for Valencia what Gisbert considers one of the greats in football history, cruelly undervalued in later years because “memory is fragile and others who came after him had better press”: Mario Alberto Kempes. In his opinion, “he had it all: technique, power, finish, vision of the game, personality, competitive instinct”. If I had to write a sequel to Di Stéfano’s child, would focus on one of the seven seasons, between 1976 and 1984, in which Mario Alberto played at Mestalla: “I could title it Kempes’s brother, and it would have a good story behind it. Those were the years when my visceral passion for soccer cooled off a bit, replaced by new passions like girls, nightlife, and friends. But they were legendary years, without a doubt, even if a league like Di Stéfano’s was not won ”. Gisbert has been living in Barcelona for years and has faced a trick question on occasion: You who live here and know how to appreciate good football, how can it be that you have not become the team that has Leo Messi in its ranks? He has a forceful response that goes beyond loyalty to a tradition and colors: “The Messi of the late seventies played in my Valencia. And that is something that is not forgotten ”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.