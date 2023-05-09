Alexis Vega, without a doubt, is one of the best footballers in Liga MX. The Chivas de Guadalajara forward has been the figure of his team for several tournaments and in recent months there has been speculation about his future. Thanks to his good performance with Rebaño Sagrado and the Mexican National Team, the winger caught the attention of some European clubs in the winter market, although he decided to stay in Mexican soccer because no offer convinced him.
The 25-year-old striker has shone in the Clausura 2023 despite missing several games due to injury. In just eight appearances, Vega had three goals and three assists with Chivas de Guadalajara. According to the most recent reports, the Tri striker would once again have the opportunity to emigrate to the Old Continent during the summer market.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Alexis Vega has a contract with the rojiblancos until June 2024, however, the striker could leave the institution if an offer is received that suits both the striker and the club.
A report from the Kery News portal revealed that Alexis Vega has a low clause to leave for a club on the Old Continent and that this summer he could leave the rojiblancos team.
Vega could leave in exchange for between 3 and 3.5 million dollars, which would make him very attractive to several European soccer teams.
