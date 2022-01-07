Novak Djokovic He spent his second night in Australia in a Melbourne holding center following the cancellation of his visa, awaiting a court decision on his fate on Monday, as the Serbian tennis player’s family and country denounce a “political hunt”.

Ten days after the start of the Australian Open (January 17-30), its winner on nine occasions, including the last three editions, is allegedly being held in a meager room at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, used to detain people in distress. irregular.

This is the legal situation of Djokovic in Australia

Djokovic, who has not wanted to communicate if he is vaccinated against Covid-19, was taken there after the cancellation of his visa for not complying with the strict regulations required to enter Australia. Most foreigners are banned from entering the country and the few who do get permission must prove they are fully vaccinated or show a medical exemption.

Authorities say that Djokovic, who had obtained a “medical waiver” from the organizers of the Open, did not demonstrate either condition.

“He fulfilled all the necessary conditions for his entry and participation in the tournament, which he would have won for sure. Since he is about Novak, the best tennis player and athlete in the world,” his father Srdjan said in a press conference prior to a mobilization for the tennis player in Belgrade.

“Jesus was crucified and subjected to many things, but he (his son) has resisted and is still among us. Novak has also been crucified in the same way, the best athlete and man in the world. He will resist,” he said.

Arrived at Melbourne airport on Wednesday and held since then by Australian authorities, Djokovic took the first set of his court battle and managed to postpone deportation until at least Monday. That day his case will be studied in court, although it is not clear that the process will culminate in time for the tournament. Judge Anthony Kelly warned that justice will continue its timing throughout the appeal.

The Australian Home Secretary, Karen Andrews, said on Friday that two other players and coaches linked to the Australian Open are being investigated.

Andrews denied that the Serb is being held against his will and said he can return home whenever he wants. “Djokovic is not a captive in Australia. He is free to march at any time he chooses and the border force will make it easy for him,” he said.

The place where Djokovic is being held

Australian authorities do not want to confirm where the Serbian star is, but it is suspected that he has spent the night in what is known as the “Alternative Place of Detention” in Melbourne.

This facility, formerly a hotel, hosts 32 refugees and asylum seekers trapped for years in the Australian immigration system. A disreputable place. A fire broke out there in December, forcing their evacuation. And people detained have complained, relying on photos, of finding worms and molds in food. In October, 21 people contracted Covid-19 there. “That hotel is infamous,” lamented Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Balkan country mobilized with one of its national heroes. “What is not fair play is political hunting (against Djokovic), in which everyone participates,” Vucic told reporters.

The Serbian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday that it had made an “oral protest” to the Australian ambassador in Belgrade. “He is not a criminal, a terrorist or an illegal immigrant, but he has been treated that way by the Australian authorities,” the statement said.

In Belgrade, a few hundred people gathered, following the request of Djokovic’s father. And also the Serbian community of Melbourne mobilized in front of the Park Hotel, together with anti-vaccine activists, refugee defenders and police, who arrested one person.

“Why didn’t they tell him anything before traveling to Australia? Why now? (…) I like Australia, but what they are doing now is a shame,” said Gordana, a Serbian who has lived for 26 years in Australia, to AFP.

Rivals’ reactions to the Djokovic case

From Melbourne, where he returned to the courts after months of absence, the Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal said that, although he did not like the situation, Djokovic knew the conditions to go to the country.

“For me the only clear thing is that, if you have been vaccinated, you can play the Australian Open and anywhere, and in my opinion the world has suffered enough not to follow the rules,” he said.

Feliciano López, for his part, thinks that “the Three Wise Men have brought a huge nonsense in the world of tennis.”

“Nobody wants the number one in the world to be left without playing a grand slam. Sometimes what starts badly can end worse. Australia comes out badly from all this. What a shame,” the Spanish tennis player wrote on his official Twitter account.

On the opposite side, the former tennis player and current captain of the Serbian Davis Cup team Viktor Troicki: “I don’t remember something like this happening to a world champion not only in tennis, to one of the greatest athletes of all time. I don’t remember what an athlete was so mistreated by a government “.

All Australian Open participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an exemption granted by two independent expert committees.

