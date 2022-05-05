After months and months of speculation, the novel between Alexis Vega and Chivas came to an end. The star forward of the Sacred Flock renewed his contract.
The Guadalajara club announced the news through its social networks. In addition, he made a live broadcast of the signing of the agreement.
In addition, according to several reports, Vega’s new contract is for multiple years, until 2024, and with a great condition for the soccer player: facilities to have a smooth exit in case a foreign team contacts him.
“I am totally happy, first I think of the Guadalajara club, the one that opened the doors for me to go to the national team and I am very excited to continue here, in this institution. From day one to date, they have always treated me in the best way and Well, I will always try to do my bit,” said the former Toluca footballer.
At 24 years of age, Alexis was linked with Rayados de Monterrey and also European clubs, such as PSV Einhoven. However, it seems that his stay in Chivas will be extended.
The attacker and also the national team player accumulates five goals and four assists in 14 games. According to Transfermarkt, the value of Vega’s letter is around 7.5 million euros.
