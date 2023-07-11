Bad and bad for the Cruz Azul team. After starting the 2023 Apertura Tournament on the wrong foot, this weekend they added their second consecutive defeat of the tournament, falling resoundingly against Toluca 2-0.
And things do not end there, since now the news of the signing has emerged Willer Dittawho became a new player for the Machine and is already concentrated in the squad under the orders of coach Ricardo Ferretti.
According to the first reports, Willer Ditta will continue to be a player of Newell’sthe team that owns its letter and that sold it to Cruz Azul.
“Your pass to Mexico is not closed. His departure from Newell’s has no signed contract. Willer Ditta is still not allowed to play for another team. We defend the money of our institution. When we have defined the number we will announce it”, commented Ignacio Astore, president of the Argentine team.
After this, the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteo commented that a ‘legal lawsuit’ for the La Noria club,
With this information, Willer Ditta’s debut with Cruz Azul is expected to be delayed. It was thought that he would have minutes in the matchday 3 game against Xolos de Tijuana, however, now he will have to wait.
For now, the celestial squad is preparing to face its third game of the 2023 Apertura, when next Friday they enter the always complicated field of the Caliente Stadium, where they will seek their first victory of the contest.
