At Cruz Azul they ensure that everything is going according to plan.

Last week the President of Newell’s was even in Mexico City to resolve these issues.

In Argentina they have put a lot of pressure on Ditta’s economic and contractual issues. https://t.co/tXo4rwpkd1

— Adrian Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) July 10, 2023