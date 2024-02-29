Fatima Atfa (Abu Dhabi)

The Literary Forum in Abu Dhabi continued reading the novels nominated for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, as the day before yesterday, the novel “Bahbul” by Saudi writer Raja Alam was discussed, which deals with aspects of the lives of the women of Mecca during the past century. The dialogue session was moderated by the forum’s founder, Asmaa Siddiq Al-Mutawa, noting that the novelist Raja Alam monitors in her novel how people’s conditions changed by following an ancient Meccan family between the years 1945-2009, and how the women of the family lived between the prevailing and inherited traditions, and their desire for openness, learning, and self-affirmation, where She remained the liberal grandmother who sought to inject new ideas into the family’s daughters by sending them novels and books from abroad. Al-Mutawa continued her reading of passages from the novel, saying: Despite the absolute female heroism in the novel for Nouriya, Sukkariya, Houria, Badriya, and Dalia, the novel showed how the men of the family were the source of authority until the family reached Abbas “Bahbel,” with whom the novel begins in contemporary times. Then the events of the novel return in flashback to the past of his ancient family in the Holy City of Mecca.

She added that the novel was written very professionally, and was written by Raja Alam to combine a kind of historical literature, or rather the history of Mecca by following the lives of its people over a period of nearly half a century. A discussion took place in the session, full of many interventions, and some pages were pointed out, with admiration and appreciation, to confirm The novelist Raja Alam has skill and experience in choosing her topics and constructing her novelistic work with precision and attractive artistry.

The novel covers an intertwined historical stage in a way that takes effort from the reader, and is governed by opposing dualities from beginning to end. There are many dualities in this great epic work between man and woman, reason and madness, life and death, etc., and there is also the duality of Mecca and foreign countries, reality and imagination, including the film tape, and the character of Abbas, who suffers from schizophrenia, is suffering from a disturbing duality in The name is between Abbas and Nouri, and covers a wide area of ​​the novel.

But the duality of expression between classical, colloquial, and foreign words may be the most stressful thread in the novel, for the reader, despite the effort the writer made to bring the colloquialism of the middle of the last century closer to the colloquialism of the new century. The reader feels that there are more than ten scenes that took two or more pages, and two or three sentences were enough to express them, and the scene of the shroud seller is one of these scenes.