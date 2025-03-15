According to the General Directorate of Traffic“The airbag or SRS is a gas bag that immediately swells in front of the driver and/or passengers in case of frontal shock and sometimes, in other types of impact. It is the Safety belt complementNot your substitute. In fact, the airbag does not meet its goal without the belt duly placed. The usefulness of the airbag begins when the belt ends. “

The functions of the airbag range from absorbing part of the kinetic energy of the body during the crash to reduce the risk of wounds produced by glass fragments from the windshield. This is one of the main elements of protection of both the driver and the companion and according to the DGT, “it has been shown that this system Avoid approximately 14% of deaths in drivers and 11% of damage to passengers. “

Until now, they existed three different types of airbagthe front, the side and the roof or curtain, but now a German manufacturer has taken a step further. The German company ZF Lifec He has created an airbag designed to protect that part of the body that is usually excluded from the steering wheel area where the main one is located.

Airbag on the feet | ZF Lifec

A novel system

It is nothing more and nothing less than an airbag that aims to protect the feet. According to the company’s website, “the knees airbag complements the frontal retention system, composed of the safety belt and the front airbag, and can further improve the protection of the occupants when transferring part of the retention energy to the vehicle to the vehicle Through the knees and thighs.

The main objective of this system is to reduce possible damage to the occupants of the front seats since, due to the separation of these, the feet are not well fixed. This causes the airbag located in the knee zone not to correctly protect the person, so the injuries can be serious. This new system located in the place where the ankles are placed will be in charge of protecting them.