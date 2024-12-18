The Christmas atmosphere is already palpable in supermarkets in Spain. The Christmas is just around the corner and essential foods for these holiday banquets are beginning to be crossed off on shopping lists. In a period of so many family gatherings, gastronomy plays a very important role. Thus, the host cooks bring out their best recipes to surprise their guests. But, yes, there is nothing more traditional than finishing the entire table full of sweets: chocolates, pollorones, mantecados and of course, the nougats.

Now, in the market, you can find many varieties of nougat. Although the originals always triumph, in recent years innovative and bizarre combinations appear in homes as a tasting. In this context, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out an analysis of the properties of this typical Christmas sweet. To do this, he has analyzed some samples of hard nougat and soft nougat depending on the quality of the product, the price, as well as the composition and its labeling.

How the OCU chooses the best nougats

Nougats iStock

The OCU aims to choose the best products for consumers, therefore, it examines many of them that are sold every day in supermarkets. On this occasion, The criteria with which the best nougat has been chosen is based, above all, on the ingredients used. The Organization has appreciated that honey and sugar have been used as sweeteners in the preparation, thus ‘denouncing’ the use of less healthy alternatives such as glucose syrups.

One of the most coveted nougats is chocolate, which is why the OCU points out that its ingredients must include cocoa butter. Unfortunately, There are products that use vegetable fats to reduce costs. lower quality such as palm oil or even shea, as reported by the association. In fact, they have explained that Of 17 varieties of chocolate nougat analyzed, none achieve the seal of good quality. This is also due to the presence of additives, which also generate aromas in the product.





The best nougats according to the OCU

Soft nougat iStock

The OCU has thus come to the conclusion of which nougats are the best to preside over the after-dinner meals this Christmas. Thus, in one of the best known varieties such as jijona nougat (soft)which is a combination of ground almonds with honey, the best valued by the association is the brand Antiu Xixonawith 70% almond content. They follow him Delaviuda and Dor (sold by Lidl)with 67% of this fruit dried.

As for the hard nougatsthe best option for the OCU is the Dor nougat from Lidl. This type stands out for its hardness and its use of whole almonds, which in this product use 63% in its composition. It stands out in quality-price above the following positions that are for Eroski Seleqtia and Antiu Xixona.





