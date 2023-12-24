They have deseasonalized the consumption of nougat. A small revolution that began with a commitment: that all Torrons Vicens stores remain open throughout the year. A way for the tablets of this sweet, always linked to Christmas, to be present in people's daily lives and especially in the sight of tourists who came to Spain. The data seem to agree with Ángel Velasco (Barcelona, ​​45 years old). In 2000, his father, Ángel Velasco, who died last year, and he bought the company, which had been making nougat since 1775 in Agramunt (Lleida), and which, at that time, with eight references on the market, was in ruin

In one year, they earned half a million euros and employed eight people. Now they have a turnover of 85 million euros, they manage 66 of their own stores spread across different countries, with Mexico being the second country in business volume after Spain, they sell 300 flavors, 600 references, 5 million kilos, and they have a staff of 400 professionals, who At Christmas time they become 600. He is satisfied. “We have managed to have two campaigns with nougat, one from January to September and one from October to December. It was important that people who came to Spain take, instead of the Mexican hat they bought here and the castanets, as a souvenir this product, which is like ham, teaches us about our gastronomy.”

He talks about it in the 600 square meter store on Paseo del Prado in Madrid, one of the company's flagships, opened at the end of 2019. Little could he imagine what was coming to them, with the pandemic. “They were hard times, but it helped us update the premises we had and improve things.”

The company's innovative character also stands out, which led them to play and mess with flavors. This year, for example, they have launched a dozen flavors on the market, like everyone else, two of the most surprising being the Chupa Chups flavor and the ham flavor. Of the latter, he assures, it has been eight years of working hand in hand with the ham producer Enrique Tomás. “It has cost us a lot because it was risky due to the criticism we could receive, but fortunately it is having a lot of acceptance,” details Velasco. And to those who question whether this creativity can be considered nougat, he responds that by having almonds combined with ham it can be classified as such. In this sense, he appeals to the existing regulation, regarding the percentage of almonds, “and that is always fulfilled.”

Despite all these surprising flavors, the best seller continues to be the incombustible soft nougat, the traditional almond one, followed by the toasted yolk one. He explains that in this time they have never had to withdraw any flavor from the market due to lack of acceptance. “We have a large workshop and that allows us to make batches of 5,000 tablets and adapt production to sales.” Another of the achievements that he wants to highlight, sitting in a room on the first floor of the busy Madrid store, where he plans to open a museum with the history of nougat, in the image and likeness of the one that has opened in the store on Las Ramblas in Barcelona , is to have energized the sector and to have captured a younger customer with these new flavors.

“We have democratized the consumption of nougat, since we make it artisanally, just as it is made in a pastry shop, but in large quantities. We have brought artisan nougat to large stores, at an affordable price. It could be our panettone, one of the products, like ham, that identifies with our gastronomy,” he points out. The fact that we are a family business contributes to all this, “we are not governed by any investment fund that forces us to do anything. We are growing in turnover as we open stores, we enter markets where we are not so strong, and through exports.” He adds that they do not follow any strategic plan, “it's all simpler, when we see a place that interests us we try to keep it.” That's where he is right now with a new space he's pursuing in Madrid.

The collaboration he has had for a decade with the chef Albert Adrià, owner of the Enigma restaurant in Barcelona, ​​has also been a success, he adds. “He has contributed innovation and creativity, in addition to other values ​​that are in line with our family, such as respect for the product and tradition.” As a result of this union, the Vicens by Albert Adrià line was born, with preparations such as pistachio in a four hands by the brother of Ferran Adrià and José Andrés, piña colada, mojito, nori seaweed, kikos, beer or bread, oil and chocolate. He assures that they work side by side, always one year ahead, doing tests, testing, rehearsing, “Albert even gets involved in the design of the boxes, because for him, he always says, it is a pride to be present at the Christmas tables. , and we hope this relationship lasts many more years.” Because if one thing is clear, it is that innovation has no limit, it never ends. “Is Apple running out of creativity? No, just like us, every season we want to surprise customers.”

The origin of the raw material is important. More and more consumers demand the traceability of products, “they want to know where what they buy comes from.” They buy two and a half tons of national almonds a year, which they buy in their shells and peel them in the workshop. “Ours is from here, when 85% of the production of this type of nut comes from California. That differentiates us, and few nougat producers of our size can say this.” In addition, they have 200 hectares of almond trees in Agramunt. “We control the entire production process, it is something that we have always been clear about.” What he also categorically states is that the company will remain in the hands of the Velasco family. “I wish my children continued with the business, because it would be terrible if the company was sold. I enjoy it a lot.” He says goodbye, while proudly contemplating how the store, which until a few years ago sold swords and armor from Toledo, is filled with tourists, although there are also national customers, in search of this sweet souvenir, in the shape of a rectangular tablet. “Our nougat crosses all borders.”

