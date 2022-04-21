‘Notre Dame is burning’ is a return to the most traditional cinema. Behind the film, which chronicles in detail the fire that shook the foundations of the Parisian cathedral on April 15, 2019, is a true master of the seventh art, Jean-Jacques Annaud (Paris, 78 years old), architect of movies like ‘The Name of the Rose’ or ‘The Bear’. Filmed in Imax format, the filmmaker, who avoids digital effects as much as possible, has replicated some of the sections of the cathedral on a real scale and then set them on fire. The result is a spectacular and realistic film, perhaps too corseted, that also makes use of the abundant archive material recorded by the television networks and the hundreds of people with their mobile phones. For having him, he even has the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, giving life to herself. All in favor of realism.

Do you remember where you were and what you were doing when the cathedral caught fire? What thoughts came to her head?

-During the event, I did not see images, because I was in a house where the television did not work. So I listened and imagined. I knew the cathedral very well since I was a child, because I live next door, 150 meters away, so I suddenly made a movie in my head, listening to the events, and I quickly understood that it was an incredibly cinematographic subject and I imagined that thousands of directors would want to make the film and I said to my wife: “Can you imagine how many idiots are going to rush to make this film?” So I took the film from my heart because I was shocked that the cathedral could collapse, but I certainly did not jump at the occasion as an opportunistic candidate.

-What made it so cinematographic?

-I received documentation from a friend, one of the main European producers, who wanted to make a montage film. When I read the documentation, I thought that the journalists who had written that were very good scriptwriters who invented and told milongas because it was not credible. But going further, I met the protagonists and realized that the journalists did not know everything and that what had happened was even more unlikely than what they were saying. And there I started to get passionate because there were moments of undeniable cinematic spectacle: a magnificent cathedral, an international symbol of Western civilization, which is collapsing, in one of the most beautiful places in Paris. I also realized that the cathedral was being attacked by the worst of devils, the most charming and generous, that warms us, illuminates us and also chars us. According to Hitchcock, fire is the perfect villain. And then there was the story of those who were going to help her, the doctors, who couldn’t arrive in time to save the star, the great star who is dying. Another Hitchcockian principle that history had is that it is better to know what the end is to be interested in how the end is reached. So I found elements of suspense, thrillers, typical, in an exceptional setting. It is a gift and that is how I lived it.

-It is, without a doubt, a film to see on the big screen.

-When I started working on the film, we were at the beginning of the pandemic and I had a feeling that there was going to be a problem with the cinemas that were going to close. I foresaw that in order for people to regain the desire to go back to the cinema, worthwhile films would be needed, films that were a visual and sound spectacle. I practically helped develop the Imax because I was almost the first person to make a movie with actors in that format. The company responsible for the format has the impression that they are going to be the winners of the next decade because it is necessary to make the difference between a great television at home and a cinematographic spectacle that is worthwhile and its idea is totally ambitious: to host films in Foreign in Imax. Foreign language films in America no longer exist, they are only interested in themselves. That an American company wants to present shows in a foreign language is formidable and I did not expect this. In any case, when I conceived the film, I really thought of this first, because I suffer seeing that for years theatrical films begin with a ‘Rai Television presents a co-production with ZF’ and are released in cinemas. You work for those who pay and when you work for television you make television. Here I have worked for a film company.

Three frames from the film. / Mickael Lefevre / Guy Ferrandis

-The images of the burning cathedral produced an enormous emotional impact. Weren’t you terrified of transferring it to the big screen? At the end of the day, what is shot competes with the real images.

-It is that he does not compete, he completes them. I would compete if I recreated the real images that had already been seen, but the fact is that nobody has seen and nobody knows everything that I reveal in the film, it is something totally new. There are archive images to remember what people have seen from the outside and I show what was not seen. So on the contrary, it was very stimulating.

-A couple of decades ago, without the millions of cameras in mobile phones, an event like this would not have been so well documented. What do you think that we can all be ‘directors’ and that content creation has become so democratized?

-Sure, but that’s wrong about what a director is, one can be a reporter but one is not a director. Manufacturing is not the same as shooting. The work of staging, reinventing, placing actors, accessories, choosing the light… A staging job is a creation, while the job of a report is to go and record the child playing with the ball or the cat that climbs the tree, which is very good. But, of course, that is not being directors, it is in any case being an opportunistic reporter.

-Returning to the film, the reconstruction of the cathedral and how the fire scenes have been shot is surprising. Why did you avoid digital effects?

-There are almost no digital effects because this revolves once again around the actors. When you put an actor in a situation that he doesn’t understand, that is, he’s going to hold a piece of pipe and he’s going to pretend there’s water inside and he’s in front of a blue wall and they tell him it’s burning… It’s not the same game. You, as a spectator, do not feel the emotion that an actor will feel in front of an 800-degree fire, so what changes enormously is that when you are in a production with digital effects you can make images that tell something, but there to communicate an emotion is very different. It is the main difference. Also, digital is sometimes more expensive than real. It’s less expensive to make a section of a cathedral and burn it than to do it digitally, and it’s ten times better.

-And why do you often opt for digital?

-Because they are aimed at a teenage audience, which is used to video games, they tend to simplify feelings and, therefore, the general theme is evil and the wicked, and that there is a very good and very strong guy who going to save the world. That works better on digital. But in addition to children and adolescents, there is a more sophisticated audience, over 40 years old, who require human and authentic dramas. Cooking is not the same in a McDonalds as in a restaurant with Michelin stars.

One frame and two images from the shoot. / Guy Ferrandis / David Koskas

-Watching the film, it is clear that there were many human errors and that many elements of the security system failed. Is our heritage in good hands?

-No (laughs). We must also understand that heritage accumulates and that we have in our countries (Spain, Italy, France) thousands of magnificent buildings. How to protect them? With what money? Because that is the point, there is a financing problem, make no mistake. In any case, what I can say is that since the Notre Dame fire there is a lot of investment in all the buildings in France, everyone is checking the security systems and there are jobs everywhere because this has woken everyone up. I have been to visit the security systems of Versailles, the Louvre, and it is a much higher level. In Notre Dame there were no cameras inside and it is something unthinkable to be the most visited building in the world. So the certainty that it could not happen, like the war in Ukraine, which was also impossible, because it was false. I wish the Ukraine war had ended the same way, fine. No one was hurt, no firefighters suffered, the cathedral is still standing, all the relics and precious objects have been saved and there is more money to finish the cathedral which otherwise would not have been so well restored so that is very positive . From the dramas, often, something better is born, so there is no harm that does not come for good.

-The second round of the elections in France is held on Sunday. What do you think is going to happen and what would you like to see happen?

-I would like, above all, that there are things that do not happen. What is heartbreaking is that whatever the outcome, France is terribly divided. Half of France wants to behead the other half, they want to cut their throats, which is an old French syndrome, it’s called Revolution. The French hate those who are successful and I understand that because the life of those who are less successful is not easy and the situation becomes more difficult for them and it is a reality that should not be ignored. France is made in such a way that there is a France of the elites and there is a less happy France, although it is much happier than most of the rest of the nations, we are much more protected, but people consider that everything is good it is normal and everything that is not right has to be changed. How? It is the question that remains in the air. I have felt incredibly European since I was a child, I have lived in many European countries, including Spain, and with great pleasure, I have lived in England, Germany, Switzerland, I have worked in Austria… I feel so European that I feel devastated by what What happens on the border with Russia? I have many colleagues there and now there is a tremendous division, which will last as long as the hatred of the Nazis, it will be very difficult to be Russian for hundreds of years. Let us hope that Europe can remain reasonably united and friendly. What exasperates me is that those who vote against Europe are precisely those who come to spend their holidays here. My great happiness is knowing that I can go to Valencia, Barcelona or Madrid considering myself not a foreigner. I know that I am not at home, but I am at the home of some very close friends, with whom I share the essentials of my beliefs and that makes me very happy. I have never wanted to be an American because I love the diversity of Europe, but knowing that diversity is put in danger by the country I belong to makes me very sad.