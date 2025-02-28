One of London’s most charming neighborhoods is Notting Hill, in whose streets the facades and doors painted of different colors stand out. In Spain we have a similar place and now, The Sun recommends visiting it.

This is the Iralabarri neighborhood, south of the city. According to the report of The Sun“It is a vibrant area With rows of houses that they would not clash in the United Kingdom. “

As the report collects, “the houses were built in 1916 by the local businessman and merchant Juan José Irala to house the employees of the working class. Iralabarri is made up of attached and single -family houses that have their own gardens and patios. “

“The houses have been compared to Notting Hill thanks to their colorful facades Green, orange, yellow and blue, “insists the report.

The newspaper says that “thanks to short and affordable flights, Bilbao is a place Ideal for a weekend getaway. One of the main attractions of the city is the Guggenheim Museum, open to tourists more than 25 years ago. “

“To enjoy a more traditional charm, go to the old town of the city (also known as seven streets). Other city sites include the Ribera market, The largest fresh food market in Europe, “the text continues.

“There is also the Arriaga Theaterinspired by the Opera de Paris and considered one of the most majestic buildings in Bilbao, “he concludes.