I have so many things that I want to share with you that I have decided to classify it by grades from failure to enrollment.

suspense: for those who are dedicated to robbing the homes of professional footballers. It does not hurt the material part of the money or the jewels that they take, if not the fear that their women, their parents and their children go through. There are countless thefts taking advantage of the concentrations and matches of professional footballers since 2019 when they began to come to light in a continuous way. The thieves cannot contain themselves and use the same “modus operandi” in all their robberies: a Instagram that boasts a chalet, jewelry, money and luxury cars and an owner who will not be home for several hours. Too sweet not to be tempted. Let’s hope these gangs never use violence.

Passed: for persistent young people who fight with all their might to achieve their dreams even if they don’t have it easy at all. What Pedri, Bryan (which was the best of the Selection versus Greece), Pedro Porro and Robert Sánchez that together with the enthusiasm and effort of their families, they have achieved it. They have reached the National Team and they do not plan to get off that plane.

Remarkable: for them, for the players of the FC Barcelona that make the impressive everyday. They have won all the league games, reach 99 goals, take 12 points from the second-placed team with three postponed games and are almost in the semifinals of the Champions by beating the Manchester City. What more could you want? Oh yeah! What also do an exquisite football.

Excellent: for those who recognize mental illness and normalize it. Footballers also suffer from depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and above all suffer the judgment of society for suffering from mental illness. In a world in which the demand is maximum and the pressure to obtain good results is inhuman, it is normal not to know how to deal with these kinds of conditions, especially at a very young age. It is a taboo subject that should be made visible like when we go to the doctor for a fiber break or a second degree sprain.

Enrollment: for all those who make it possible since March 2020 for us to enjoy this wonderful sport such as soccer: radios, newspapers, televisions and journalists who with their passion and professionalism sometimes make us forget what we are experiencing and make it look a bit like to before, if only a little. Happy Birthday Padri.