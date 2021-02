Convergence He has long dreamed of being “French Trump”, except that this time the rumor is no longer one and everything leads us to believe that the favorite CNews histrion is aiming for something. The odious Eric Zemmour will he try to run for the presidential election of 2022? Or is it already constituting a sort of “red rag” with the unacknowledged goal of casting a wide net for Fifille-la-voilà? Difficult, in truth, to know the real motivations of the polemicist. Others do it for him.