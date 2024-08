‘The Notebook’ Star Gena Rowlands Dies at 94

American actress Gena Rowlands has died at the age of 95. This reported CNN TV channel.

The cause and circumstances of the artist’s death have not been disclosed.

Gena Rowlands was born in Wisconsin in 1930. She played on Broadway and acted in films. In total, her filmography includes more than 30 films, including the film “The Notebook”.