A notary from Perm, Maria Boronina, said that orphans, veterans of the Great Patriotic War and former prisoners of Nazi concentration camps are completely exempted from the collection of state duties and fees for the provision of legal and technical services in the process of processing real estate transactions. She spoke about this in an interview with “RIA Real Estate“.

According to the expert, today there are 16 categories of citizens who can be partially or completely exempt from paying state fees when performing notarial actions.

“Former prisoners of war during the Great Patriotic War, children left without parental care, disabled children in orphanages, boarding schools are also exempted from payment,” Boronina said.

The notary noted that for non-transportable citizens who are disabled of I and II degrees, there is a separate number of benefits, including the payment of a notary’s departure in case of notarial actions outside the office.

Boronina also added that notaries also take part in free legal aid days and hold free appointments at counseling centers throughout Russia. In addition, according to her, as part of the provision of services, notary officers visit boarding schools, orphanages, nursing homes, centers for the disabled and other social institutions, including correctional institutions.

According to the information provided by the Federal Notary Chamber, over the past 2020 the number of actions of notaries with the use of benefits in comparison with 2019 showed an increase of 45% and reached 2.5 million. Annually, notary offices at their own expense provide benefits in the amount of more than 2 billion rubles.

Earlier, on April 13, the Federal Notary Chamber announced that in 2019-2020 in 45 constituent entities of Russia, notaries prevented the commission of illegal actions with respect to property worth over 639 million rubles. So, over two years, notaries have identified 680 facts of fraudulent activities, in particular, attempts to certify transactions at the notarial level in order to acquire someone else’s property.