In the middle of big cities it is sometimes difficult to find places that, in addition to providing a break from the hustle and bustle, have an interesting history. If you find In Tampa Bay, Florida, you have to check out a special boutique that used to be a bank and now allows you to eat, drink and shop.

Located in Hillsborough County, The White Oak Cottage is a boutique that stands out for being located in a building built in the 1980s. and it has an interesting layout because the site once belonged to a bank branch.

The owner of The White Oak Cottage, Shaunessy Dobish, gave an interview to the media News Channel 8 in which he shared that thanks to the redesign of this place now Clients go through different areas of decor ranging from coastal and modern to farmhouse and rustic.

The place is filled with furniture and decorations intended to offer a little something for everyone. “It’s fun to see everyone’s reaction when they come in, they come in several times because it takes them a while to absorb it,” said Dobish, who said the space responds to her love of design, decor and also food.

And beyond the fact that in this place visitors will be able to find both new and used items to take home, there are also You can enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner in the indoor bistro.

According to their website, The entire menu is meticulously crafted with the intention of reflecting a refined, high-end palate. Among the dishes you can find is a typical farm breakfast with chicken and waffles, as well as French toast.

For dinner they have more elaborate options such as steaks and lobster. What is special about their food is that, they say, All products are hand-selected and you can accompany your food with craft cocktails, coffee and also taste their various baked goods.

The White Oak Cottage is located at 10530 South Road 39, in Lithia, Florida. It has a schedule on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 8 PM and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 10 PM.

According to The White Oak Cottage website, one of the reasons the place has gained such popularity is that it is a destination for lovers of interior decoration.

The people behind this place have been immersed in the decoration industry for many years.which is why they carefully select the objects and furniture that they will put up for sale on the premises.

They assure that thanks to this they are able to offer from rustic to glamorous options. Among the articles you can find There are frames, candles, clocks, chairs, art and even a French jewelry line.