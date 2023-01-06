The administration of the penal and correctional institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police embodied a humanitarian stance by launching the “non-parents” initiative in conjunction with the Gulf Inmate Week.

The initiative began with the reception of the two families at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, in the presence of the Director of the Penal and Correctional Institution, Colonel Abdullah Al-Haimer, and a number of officers, before they were transported by private vehicles to the hotel. Citizens affairs officials at the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai, led by Yasser Al-Halawani, representatives of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior and a number of officers, amid an atmosphere mixed with tears of joy at the meeting after a long absence, as the two inmates, who were not aware of the initiative, entered the hall equipped to meet their families in a position that reflects the humanity and compassion they enjoy. It has the leadership and government of the Emirates .

Ras al-Khaimah Police stated that the “Family Is Not” initiative embodied the scene of the family meeting between the mother, father, and siblings with the two inmates. The goals of the Ministry of the Interior are to enhance the societal role in its highest meanings, as the Citizen Affairs Officer at the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai praised this initiative, which reflects the depth of human relations that the state enjoys. The UAE leadership, government and people, and its constant keenness to draw a smile and bring joy to the hearts of the inmates and their families.