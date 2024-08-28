Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that one of the most beloved and nostalgic installments of the Tales of series, Tales of Graces F, will return in the form of a remaster on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S as well as PC on January 17, 2025.

This announcement of Tales of Graces F Remastered was also accompanied by a trailer which draws the attention of fans of the series.

It’s worth noting that this return comes with significant graphical improvements as well as quality-of-life features in the game.

On the other hand, we will also have 80 DLC and objects that will now be available in the base game, returning to it in the final version.

What is Tales of Graces F about?

Through Tales of Graces F Remastered, players will follow the adventures of Asbel and his friends as they embark on a global quest filled with unforgettable characters, shocking revelations, and unique companions bound by promises made across time.

The title is set in the world of Ephinea, a planet blessed with abundant vegetation.

The journey takes players through a world ruled by three great nations, each wielding the power of Eleth.

It’s worth noting that the original installment came out in 2010 and a lot of content that was only in Japanese is now localized into English for a wider audience.

What did you think of this announcement that was also made through the Nintendo Direct in August 2024?

