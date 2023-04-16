The singer and model Imelda Garza-Tuñón is going through a painful mourning the death of her husband, the Mexican singer-songwriter Julián Figueroa, father of her little son José Julián. The son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, died at the age of 27, due to a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. “I love you forever, you are in a better place with your dad and you leave me with my heart broken into a thousand pieces, but with many happy memories and lots of laughter, fly high amore,” said her widow on social media from she.

In an interview for the Milenio newspaper, Imelda Garza-Tuñón shared a beautiful and sad dream that he had in recent days with Julián Figueroa. Both They were walking along a beach and from one moment to the next, her husband would disappear into the sunset.. “I dreamed that we are walking on a beach and that it goes into the sea at sunset, until I can no longer see it.”

He remembers his son’s father as a good person who helped those he could, “he constantly ran campaigns to exchange greetings or songs for donations, to help people with illnesses or need.” She also remembers him as a very funny person, who always made her laugh and with whom she shared many tastes.

In addition, Julian Figueroa’s widow manifested fear for her mental health, since some time ago she was diagnosed with some disorders, without giving further details. Upon the death of her husband, He continues to carry out his treatment so that they do not get complicated after the misfortune in the family, “My psychiatrist has been watching over me so that the disorders I suffer from do not get out of control.” her mother in law Maribel Guardia has been of great support in these painful moments.

Julián Figueroa Fernández died on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, 2023. That day, the singer-songwriter told his wife Imelda Garza-Tuñón that he had chest pain, so he went to lie down in one of the rooms at his mother’s house. Moments later, the young woman went to the room where her husband was, to see how he was doing, finding him lying on the bed. She touched one of her legs to move him and try to wake him up, feeling that the singer’s lower extremity was very cold.

When she turned on the light in the room, she realized that her husband had a purple mouth. She immediately contacted Marco Chacón, who was in Costa Rica at the time, and Maribel Guardia was working on the play “Lagunilla mi barrio.” A few minutes later, some paramedics arrived and upon reviewing it, they stated that Julian FigueroaApparently, he had already passed away a few hours.