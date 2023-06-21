Socks with the faces of the singers of the Korean band BTS, handmade fans and masks from the series the squid game. These are some of the products that can be bought in the alleys of Insadong, a colorful neighborhood in the center of Seoul where the most traditional shops mix with the most modern. In one of these places, some girls laugh as they try on glasses and headbands with little ears. They prepare to take photos in one of the unstaffed photo booths that are popular with young people in South Korea and are going viral on networks like Instagram and TikTok.

One of the best known photo booth brands is Life4Cuts. It has 315 stores in South Korea and, in them, about 10,000 rooms to take photos. The company estimates that 22 million people visit its stores each year. On Instagram there are more than 1.1 million posts with the Life4Cuts hashtag in Korean and even there are accounts dedicated to teaching poses for photos. on TikTok the videos about how do these photo booths work accumulate thousands of visits. The company has begun to expand to other countries such as the United States, the United States, Japan or the United Kingdom.

In the Insadong photo booth, there is also Jimin, a 30-year-old girl who is visiting the Korean capital to see exhibitions. She looks at herself in the mirror and smooths her hair with her hands while she waits impatiently for a friend. “When I come to see my friends in Seoul, we like to take photos so we can reminisce about the moment later,” she explains.

Behind her, there is a wall with dozens of photos hanging. While some people pose alone, in some images up to 10 young people appear. They wear all kinds of accessories: from sunglasses to Minnie Mouse bows, flower crowns, wigs, police hats, headbands with birthday cakes or stuffed animals or giant dinosaur hats And animals. All of these add-ons are on display at the property and can be used free of charge.

Elena chooses a headband before entering a booth. Elizabeth Rubio

This place has three booths separated by a curtain to take photos inside. In them, there is a pink machine that allows you to choose how the photos will be. What Jimin likes the most is that he can customize the frame. In addition to the color, you can choose whether you want Disney characters to appear on it —such as Lilo & Stitch, Dumbo or Beauty and the Beast— or other drawings or animations designed for special events such as a birthday, Christmas or New Year.

The next step is to choose how many photos will appear in the frame: one, two, three, four, six or eight. The most common, according to Jimin, is to take four photos. After paying 5,000 Korean won —about 3.6 euros—, you have to sit on a bench that is pointed at by two powerful spotlights. In front, a camera shoots every 10 seconds. The young people pose and can see at all times how they are going to be in the photo on a screen in front of them.

Two copies of the photos are then printed. “So each boyfriend can take one,” explains Elena, a 27-year-old Korean who works as an interpreter and visits these photo booths once every two weeks. Immediately afterwards, she proudly shows on her mobile several photos that she herself has taken with her partner. The images, in addition to being printed, can be downloaded in digital format by scanning a QR code. Elena explains that there are those who leave one of the printed copies hanging on the premises or keep it in a photo album at home.

Elena poses in a photo booth booth. Elizabeth Rubio

Like hundreds of users, Jimin often shares the photos he takes on Instagram, with hashtags like #happybirthday. But there are also those who simply want to have a physical memory. This is the case of Jinyoung, a young woman who lives in Seoul and visits these photo booths twice a month to take pictures alone or with her friends. In this case, her companions are her cousins, two twenty-somethings visiting Seoul. “What we like most about taking photos is that we get together. That is the most valuable thing,” Jinyoung assures as she smiles and shyly covers her mouth with her hand.

The photos that she has taken with her cousins ​​suggest that they have experience in posing. In some, they wear hats and other curious accessories—like a beanie that turns their face into a beer mug. They pout, smile, put their hands to their chins and make hearts with their fingers. You can also learn to pose and Life4Cuts advises on its website postures to take photos only, with couple either with friends.

“Assemble in order of height. Recommended group poses”, suggests in a video. There are plenty of poses in which the protagonists of the photos form hearts with their arms or hands. In some, they pose joining the tips of the thumb and index finger. His intention with this gesture, that have popularized some k-pop starsis to recreate the shape of a heart. Some BTS artists often make this gesture, which has already crossed borders. In fact, when they visited the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in the White House in 2022, they took pictures with him making this heart with his fingers.

Photo booths that print photos in the digital age

Photos that various young people have pasted on the wall of the photo booth. Elizabeth Rubio

It is enough to take a walk through the streets of various neighborhoods in Seoul to find these types of photo booths. Most do not have staff and there are some more sophisticated ones that even have hair straighteners for young people to style their hair before taking photos. In the midst of the digital age, what is the secret to the success of these places that print photos in South Korea?

Samy Lee, a 35-year-old interpreter who was born in Barcelona and has lived in Seoul for almost a decade, explains that photos in Korea have always been in fashion. “Koreans love selfies. If you go to the tourist sites, you will see that they always have areas to take photos ”, she affirms. In the surroundings of the Namsan Tower, better known as N Seoul Tower, thousands of colored padlocks with messages in Korean occupy the gates and gardens. Next to her, there is a pink booth into which several tourists enter. “Take a picture”, can be read at the entrance.

Junho Jeong shows the photos that he has taken with his daughter in one of these places. Elizabeth Rubio

Although these places are now going viral on networks like TikTok and Instagram, they are not new, as Junho Jeong explains. This 43-year-old Korean claims that he also went to photo booths with his friends about 15 years ago. He remembers that the main difference was that, at that time, the machines printed small stickers that were distributed and exchanged among themselves.

When Jeong visited one of these new photo booths with his 13-year-old daughter a few weeks ago, he felt a little nostalgic. She is not clear “if success has to do with social networks or rather it is related to the fact that it is fashionable to return to the past.” And she makes this reflection: “My generation grew up with physical photos and then got used to the smartphone. We never print photos anymore, not even our family’s. My daughter, on the other hand, has always lived with her smartphone and having these photos is a way of having a physical memory with her friends and her family”.

