Norwegian Akery forced to apologize for playing with Russian Panova at Wimbledon 2023

Norwegian tennis player Ulrikke Eikeri was forced to apologize for playing in tandem with Russian Alexandra Panova at Wimbledon 2023. Her words lead SVT.

“I am sorry. I should have thought about it earlier, but, unfortunately, I didn’t think about it, ”said the athlete after criticism. She said that she regrets her choice very much. In the doubles of the British tournament, Akery and Panova reached the second round.

On March 31, the UK Lawn Tennis Association, which organizes Wimbledon, allowed Russian and Belarusian tennis players who signed a “declaration of neutrality” to participate in the 2023 tournament. Later, information appeared that the athletes agreed to this condition.

The Russians continue to play in tournaments under the auspices of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in a neutral status.