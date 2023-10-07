Two people show one of the kennels of the Norwegian company Den4Dogs to leave the dog safely at the door of a supermarket. Anne Karin Andersen

The new animal protection law, which came into force last week, prohibits leaving dogs tied without supervision at the door of supermarkets and shops, a common practice in Spain and which can now lead to a 500-euro fine. In Norway, where they have had similar legislation for two decades, a company has launched an idea to avoid fines: air-conditioned booths, safe and free for users, which are placed next to establishments and open and close with a app. The design has already reached five European countries, although Spain is not among them. Meanwhile, in the United States, another company offers similar services, although paid.

Spanish regulations prohibit keeping animals “tied or wandering through public spaces without the in-person supervision” of their caregiver, which means that the dog can no longer be left at the door of any business to go shopping. “Leaving an animal tied up for a minute to go in to buy bread is not a problem, but leaving it in the sun for an hour to enter a shopping center is, because it can become dehydrated, there may be a risk of abuse or being attacked by another dog.” , comments Nuria Menéndez de Llano, expert in animal law. The fine, which is light, can range between 500 and 10,000 euros, and its imposition depends on city councils and autonomous communities.

An establishment in Santiago de Compostela where you can still see a place enabled to leave pets tied. OSCAR CORRAL

In Norway, where this practice has been banned since 2004, they have found a solution. “We are a small Norwegian company founded by dog ​​lovers. “We have worked with dog experts from universities, trainers and dog shelters to create an appropriate solution for these animals,” explains Frode Rogstad, CEO of Den4Dogs. The brand has developed an individual booth that is placed at the door of establishments that request it.

Dog kennels in a shopping center in Norway.

The consumer has to download an application. When he arrives at the supermarket, he opens the door of the booth with his app and leaves the dog there, secured by an electromagnetic lock. “They are air-conditioned, comfortable and safe,” says Rogstad. Once the purchases are made, the door is opened with the same app and you can pick up the dog. They are automatically disinfected after each use.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

A hundred booths installed

The company claims that they have already installed a hundred of these booths in Norway (where there are about 60) and Sweden (about 40). “They ask us for them mainly from supermarkets, shopping centers, restaurants and pharmacies,” says the founder. In addition, they have received orders from Finland, the Netherlands and Slovenia, although none from Spain yet. “The huts are adapted to the Nordic cold, but we have also tested them to resist heat up to 46 degrees,” he points out. The service is free for pet owners. On the other hand, businesses that want to install them must pay 800 euros for the installation, and then a maintenance service of 99 euros per month.

Kennels to leave the dog safely at the door of a supermarket from the US brand DogSpots.

It is not the only company that has focused on this new need for pet lovers. DogSpots has been operating in the US for a few years., a brand offers comfortable kennels to leave pets while you go shopping or eat at a restaurant. They are made of aluminum and have air conditioning and are connected to the internet, so that the owner of the animal knows at all times how it is. In this case, they charge users 30 cents per minute. According to company data, They are present in 17 North American States.

“With DogSpot, you don’t need to leave your dog at home when you go out for a walk, and you don’t have to resign yourself to leaving him tied up and unattended while you shop. Our kennels are cozy, high-tech enclosures that are located on sidewalks, near places that want to be friendly to your pet, but cannot allow dogs inside,” the company notes on its website.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter