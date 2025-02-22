The Norwegian ‘Dreams’ wins the gold bear in a Berlinale where the Spanish ‘deaf’ takes the public prize

There was only one Spanish film throughout the Berlinale, and it was not in the official section, so I could not even win the gold bear, but nevertheless, the passage through the festival of SordaEva Libertad’s spring opera has been successful and predicts a long career for this excellent debut that tells the motherhood of a deaf woman. The film won the only award that can be won in the Panorama section, which was projected, and is the one that the public also delivers.

But, in addition, he rose with which he delivers the International Confederation of Art and Essay Film, a non -profit association that brings together more than 2,400 author film rooms in 46 countries around the world and that an international jury chooses of professionals that seek “the film that has the ability to reach the audience of all the world, which best represents the artistic qualities of cinema and contributes to its wealth and diversity.”

There was also Spanish presence in the palmarés of the official section thanks to the Argentine film The message, Directed by Iván Fund, and which has Spanish production. A beautiful black and white film about a girl who communicates with dead animals in a crisis context. A film to which Spanish financial aid saved and could be done, since the arrival of Milei cut the funds for Argentine cinema. Therefore, its director launched a message in defense of culture in these “hard times in Argentina in which cinema is under attack and culture is being dismantled.”





The gold bear delivered by the jury presided by the filmmaker Todd Haynes went to the Norway movie Dreams, closure of a trilogy that began with Sex -What precisely this Friday he arrived at the Filmin platform- and continued with Love. Now this triptych ends about the current sentimental relationships that he has put in the focus to its director, Dag Johan Haugerud, who asked in his speech that people read and write more.

The great favorite, the Brazilian The Blue Trail, A fable about a Brazil where the elderly are exiled to an island and have no capacity to make their own decisions, stayed with the second prize, the jury grand prize that collected its director, Gabriel Mascaró, who went up accompanied by his cast, Actor Rodrigo Santoro and his protagonist and the heart of his film, Denise Weinberg. For his part, Chino Huo Meng, took the silver bear to the best direction for Living the land.

The most political speech of the Berlinale closing ceremony came from the most political and forceful film of the official section, Kontinental ’25by Radu Jude, a brefeton to the wounds of Europe caused by capitalism, but also to the left that believes that with good intentions everything is solved. To those who give two euros to a beggar he thinks that the world can change. Jude recorded his film in ten days with an iPhone, and has yet achieved a powerful, scathing and current film.





The director took the stage and dedicated his prize to Luis Buñuel, whose legacy is “that of irreverence.” And he remembered an anecdote when Nicholas Ray told the Spanish director that in Hollywood you could never make a small film, that a bigger one had to be made. “We have to end this stupid logic,” Jude said before denouncing the political moment in Romania, asking for “more solidarity to Europe” and that “The Court of Hague judges the murderous bastards.” He also agreed on the German elections on Sunday. “I hope that next year we do not have to put at this festival the triumph of the will of Leni Riefenstahl,” he added.

The interpretation awards were for Hollywood stars. The best protagonist interpretation (Berlinale does not distinguish by gender) went to Rose byrne popular by series such as Damages that is the absolute star of If i had legs would kick you, A24 film about the depression of a mother. Same award who achieved Sebastian Stan last year for To Different Manalso by the fashion distributor of the US indie cinema. Andrew Scott, known for being the priest good Fleabaghe achieved the best cast interpretation by Blue Moon, the new film by Richard Linklater.

A record that recognized all the favorites and even took a second direction prize from the manga giving the artistic contribution (which is usually destined for a work as photography or assembly) to the director Hadžihalilović, for the excellent section Technician of The Glace Touryour review of The snow queen With Marion Cotillard.