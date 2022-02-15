Norwegian biathlete Tarjei Be after the relay at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing turned to Instagram to the Russian Eduard Latypov.

The athlete attached to the post a photo from the last shooting range, where Latypov made five misses and called the incident a drama. “All athletes can go through this. Worst feeling. Latypov, you will be back,” Be wrote.

The Russian team consisting of Karim Khalili, Alexander Loginov, Maxim Tsvetkov and Latypov won bronze in the relay. Before the last shooting, the Russians were leading by almost one minute, but Latypov made five misses and went for two penalty loops. As a result, biathletes from Norway became the winners, and the second place went to the French.

After the relay, Latypov admitted that he had not done his job. He apologized to the fans for the failure at the end of the relay.