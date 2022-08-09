The future Forest Defense Center (Cedemur) in Calasparra will improve fire safety capabilities in the Northwest region and, in particular, in Calasparra. These infrastructures also provide support, when necessary, to other territorial actions such as the fight against pests and those related to the custody of the territory by environmental agents.

In this center, the location of the Calasparra Environmental Agents Regional Headquarters is planned and the Calasparra Forestry Brigade will be based, with nine firefighting specialists and five assigned environmental agents. This infrastructure will provide the Northwest region with a suitable facility to centralize the tasks of management and custody of the territory, forestry and forest fire extinction. In addition, it will provide training, operational and organizational support to 41 people (10 environmental agents, 22 forest firefighters and nine permanent guards).

Regarding the distribution of the building, it should be noted that it will have two floors totaling 320 square meters and will also have the Office of Environmental Agents, a citizen service point, a meeting room, a training room, a rest room , toilets, changing rooms, kitchen and dining room.

Silvicultural prevention



The technical data and information regarding the Forestry Defense Center were revealed yesterday during the visit of the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, Antonio Luengo, to the point where the construction works will begin, once that the project be awarded in the coming weeks, budgeted at 639,252 euros and to be financed with EAFRD funds.

In the same line of work to deal with the fire, the Governing Council recently agreed to contract the Service for Forestry Prevention and Defense of the Natural Heritage of the Region of Murcia, to which 80 million euros will be allocated until 2027. It deals with annual investments to prevent and tackle forest fires, its endowment goes from 9 to 16 million euros and will allow the defense of the forest masses of the Region through basic and permanent forestry work in the mountains, as well as the provision of the necessary means for the detection and extinction of forest fires”, in the words of Minister Luengo.