The Northwest and Altiplano health areas will have psychiatry guard service in their respective hospitals -Comarcal de Caravaca and Virgen del Castillo de Yecla- throughout this month, in order to offer a more agile response to patients, since this way they will avoid the transfers for evaluation that were carried out to the Román psychiatric hospital Murcia pool.

Until now, acute mental health disorders that required a urgent specialized care in the seven municipalities covering these areas had to travel to the capital to be assessed by a specialist in psychiatry. Starting this month, with this new service, we respond to one of the demands of the residents of these health areas, which will have ongoing psychiatric care at these hospitals.

The initial hours of face-to-face guards will be established from Monday to Friday except on holidays, from 3.30 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day. This care from psychiatric emergencies can avoid unnecessary transfers to the reference Psychiatric Hospitalization Units when admission is deemed unnecessary – currently approximately 50 percent of the care.

The Attention to emergencies during weekends and holidays will continue to be carried out from the reference hospitals in Murcia for the realization of acute psychiatric admissions.

This continuous care will allow not only to provide a service of attention to psychiatric emergencies in the area that take place during working days, but also to initiate a psychiatric consultation service for patients admitted to these hospitals for other medical conditions.

The launch of this service improves the population’s accessibility to urgent psychiatric care and the continuity of care provided, since all or most of these shifts will be carried out by professionals who are part of the multiprofessional teams that attend to these patients in the respective Mental Health centers.

The Murcian Health Service is studying the provision of this service of guards also for the health areas of Mar Menor and Vega Alta del Segura, which are now treated at the Santa Lucía and Morales Meseguer hospitals, in order to complete the entire regional health map.

Around 450,000 consultations per year



Near 70,000 people are cared for per year in the different mental health programs and facilities in the Region, which generates around 450,000 queries. Of the total attended, about 12,000 are under the age of 16 and around 5,000 people are treated for addictive behaviors.

The Community Mental Health Network is made up of community-based care devices and hospitalization units, as well as concerted social-health devices.

On the other hand, the Region is developing the ‘Action Program for the promotion and improvement of Mental Health 2019-2022’, endowed with almost 6 million euros and that will mean a significant expansion in the hiring of new professionals.

Their five strategic axes they reflect the commitment to promoting health and preventing disease; improving care benefits by offering flexible responses adapted to the needs of individuals and families; continuity of benefits between levels of care, as well as coordination between different systems; the commitment to the defense of rights and the fight against the stigma associated with mental illness; and the training, teaching and research of professionals.